Nordic solar developer Alight and automotive safety supplier Autoliv have inaugurated the 101 MW Eurajoki solar park. Located on Finland's west coast, the park is built, owned and operated by Alight. It will generate around 100 GWh annually, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 20,000 households, making it one of the largest in the country. The electricity generated by the plant will be delivered to Autoliv under a long-term virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) first signed in April 2025, billed as the largest in Finland's history at the time. A statement published by Alight explains ...

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