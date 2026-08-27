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WKN: A2DSXP | ISIN: SE0009723125 | Ticker-Symbol: 65G
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:16
0,081 Euro
-6,39 % -0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTCELL PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTCELL PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 07:30 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NextCell Pharma AB: Interim Report second quarter 2026

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) ("NextCell" or the "Company") publishes its Interim report for the second quarter 2026. The report is available on the company's website: www.nextcellpharma.com. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period last year. Please note that, as of 2025, the Company's financial year corresponds to the calendar year.

Second quarter (April 1, 2026-June 30, 2026)

  • Operating income SEK 3.0 million (1.5)
  • Net sales SEK 3.0 million (1.5), of which Cellaviva contributed SEK 3.0 million (1.5)
  • Profit/loss after financial items SEK -11.7 million (-11.2)
  • Cash and cash equivalents SEK 21.1 million (46.9)
  • Cashflow from operating activities SEK -11.4 million (-7.5)
  • Total cashflow SEK -11.2 million (24.8)
  • Earnings per share* SEK -0.09 (-0.13)
  • Equity ratio** 74 (85) percent

First six months (January 1, 2026-June 30, 2026)

  • Operating income SEK 5.8 million (4.9)
  • Net sales SEK 5.7 million (4.8), of which Cellaviva contributed SEK 5.6 million (4.1)
  • Profit/loss after financial items SEK -22.1 million (-18.7)
  • Cash and cash equivalents SEK 21.1 million (46.9)
  • Cashflow from operating activities SEK -19.4 million (-16.5)
  • Total cashflow SEK -4.9 million (14.2)
  • Earnings per share* SEK -0.18 (-0.24)
  • Equity ratio** 74 (85) percent

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the second quarter: 126,392,959 (83,007,258) shares. The average number of shares for the first six months: 119,597,379 (79,228,053) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 30 June 2026: 126,392,959 (111,392,959) shares.
**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the second quarter

  • NextCell announced that in collaboration with FUJIFILM Biosciences, NextCell-Cord RUO cells have been commercially launched. NextCell-Cord RUO is available across all major global markets through FUJIFILM Biosciences or direct from NextCell.
  • On 27 May 2026, the company held its Annual General Meeting. The resolutions adopted at the AGM are available in full on the company's website. At the Annual General Meeting, CEO Mathias Svahn presented NextCell's strategic direction and updated branding. The Company has now transitioned from the former ProTrans name to NXTCL as the common naming structure for its drug candidates, more clearly reflecting the platform-based technology and enabling a more cohesive product family across multiple indications.

Significant events after the reporting period

  • NextCell has been selected as the only Swedish company to participate in the EU-Japan Biotech Business Mission 2026. At the same time, the Company is strengthening its local presence in Hong Kong by establishing an office and becoming a member of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP). NextCell will also participate as a Founding Partner in the Nordic Future Health Pavilion at BIOHK 2026.

This information is the information that NextCell Pharma AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the below contact person for publication, on August 27, 2026, about 07:30 AM CEST.

For more information, please contact:
Mathias Svahn, CEO
Eric Gustafsson, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)8-735 55 95
E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com
Website: www.nextcellpharma.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15255207/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

Certified Adviser
The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
RedEye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB
NextCell is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing the proprietary NXTCL platform for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, with a primary candidate in type 1 diabetes. NXTCL is designed to enable allogeneic cell therapies with controlled immunomodulation, consistent potency and scalable manufacturing. The company's lead program in type 1 diabetes has shown potential to preserve insulin production and slow disease progression for several years after a single treatment. The group also includes the wholly owned subsidiaries NextCell Sverige, NextCell Hong Kong, Cellaviva and QVance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huddinge next to the Karolinska University Hospital.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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