NextCell Pharma AB: Interim Report first quarter 2026

NextCell Pharma AB (publ) ("NextCell" or the "Company") publishes its Interim report for the first quarter 2026. The report is available on the company's website: www.nextcellpharma.com. NextCells share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker "NXTCL". The amount in brackets refers to the corresponding period last year. Please note that, as of 2025, the Company's financial year corresponds to the calendar year.

First quarter (January 1, 2026-March 31, 2026)

Operating income amounted to SEK 2.8 million (3.4).

Net sales amounted to SEK 2.7 million (3.3), of which Cellaviva contributed SEK 2.6 million (3.1).

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to SEK -10.4 million (-7.6).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 32.3 million (22.1).

Total cashflow amounted to SEK 6.3 million (-10.6).

Earnings per share* were SEK -0.08 (-0.10).

Equity ratio** amounted to 78 (85) percent.

*Earnings per share: Net result for the period divided by the average number of shares. The average number of shares for the first quarter of 2026: 112,726,292 (73,091,327) shares. The number of shares in NextCell as of 31 March 2026: 126,392,959 (111,392,959) shares.

**Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets.

Significant events and news during the first quarter

Long-term data from ProTrans-Repeat show sustained preservation of insulin production up to seven years after the first infusion, further strengthening the evidence for ProTrans as a potentially disease-modifying treatment.

NextCell decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting on February 10, 2026, to propose a directed new share issue of SEK 15 million, to both new and existing shareholders, to secure the Company's financing to achieve upcoming value-driving milestones. Liquid assets from the share issue are intended to be used for the Company's continued development of the drug candidate ProTrans and to strengthen the Company's working capital.

NextCell presented a strategic update on focused market development with Hong Kong as a gateway to the Chinese market. As a step to strengthen market presence, the company has established a new subsidiary, "NextCell Hongkong Limited".

At the extraordinary general meeting on February 10, 2026, it was decided, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, on a directed new issue of up to 15,000,000 shares, where the new shares will be issued at a price of 1 krona. During March, the company was provided with 15 MSEK excluding advisory costs, which are considered to have had a marginal effect on the outcome.

The company participated together with other leading life science actors from North America and Europe in the Japan Entry Acceleration Program ("JEAP") in regenerative medicine, an international accelerator program initiated and funded by JETRO.

Significant events after the reporting period

NextCell Pharma announced that in collaboration with FUJIFILM Biosciences, NextCell-Cord RUO cells have been commercially launched. NextCell-Cord RUO is available across all major global markets through FUJIFILM Biosciences or direct from NextCell.

On 27 May 2026, the company held its Annual General Meeting. The resolutions adopted at the AGM are available in full on the company's website. At the Annual General Meeting, CEO Mathias Svahn presented NextCell's strategic direction and updated branding. The Company has now transitioned from the former ProTrans name to NXTCL as the common naming structure for its drug candidates, more clearly reflecting the platform-based technology and enabling a more cohesive product family across multiple indications.

This information is the information that NextCell Pharma AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the below contact person for publication on 28th of May 2026, 07.45 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Mathias Svahn, CEO

Eric Gustafsson, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)8-735 55 95

E-mail: info@nextcellpharma.com

Website: www.nextcellpharma.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/15255207/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NextCellPharma

Certified Adviser

The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

RedEye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About NextCell Pharma AB

NextCell is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing the proprietary NXTCL platform for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, with a primary candidate in type 1 diabetes. NXTCL is designed to enable allogeneic cell therapies with controlled immunomodulation, consistent potency and scalable manufacturing. The company's lead program in type 1 diabetes has shown potential to preserve insulin production and slow disease progression for several years after a single treatment. The group also includes the wholly owned subsidiaries Cellaviva, Qvance and NextCell Sverige. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huddinge next to the Karolinska University Hospital.