Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Prospect Brokerage USA LLC ("Prospect Brokerage"), has been approved for membership with the National Futures Association ("NFA") and registered as an introducing broker with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC").

The membership and registration represent a key milestone in the Company's U.S. market-entry strategy. As a CFTC-registered introducing broker, Prospect Brokerage is authorized to introduce U.S. retail customers to Crypto.com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA"), a CFTC-registered designated contract market and derivatives clearing organization, for the trading of fully-collateralized event contracts, with a primary focus on sports event contracts. Prospect Brokerage is registered as a guaranteed introducing broker pursuant to a guarantee agreement with Foris DAX FCM LLC (operating as OG Broker), a CFTC-registered futures commission merchant and related entity of Crypto.com.

"Registration as an introducing broker gives Prospect direct, regulated access to the U.S. market, the largest opportunity in front of this company," said Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets. "It is the license that lets us onboard U.S. customers and intermediate their trades on regulated exchanges. With that foundation in place, our focus turns to commercialization."

Registration with the NFA and the CFTC does not constitute an endorsement, recommendation, or approval of Prospect Brokerage USA LLC, Prospect Markets, or their business practices, products, or services by the NFA, the CFTC, or any other regulatory body. Registration signifies only that the registrant has met applicable regulatory requirements to operate.

About Prospect Markets

Prospect Markets is the prediction market platform built natively for sports. From the world's largest leagues to niche competitions, Prospect turns every sports moment into a tradable market. Fans trade peer-to-peer on outcomes using real-time data from our second-screen experience which transforms passive viewership into active market participation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of Prospect Brokerage's registration as a CFTC-registered introducing broker; the Company's U.S. market-entry strategy; the intended introduction of customers to event contract markets; and the Company's broader strategic plans and objectives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits of the registration may not be realized; the Company may not successfully execute its U.S. market-entry strategy on the anticipated timeline or at all; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, event contracts, gaming, and digital assets; the Company's dependence on third-party partners, including its futures commission merchant and designated contract market; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311592

Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.