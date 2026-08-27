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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 10:21
378,00 Euro
+0,91 % +3,40
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
372,00377,0010:40
372,00378,0010:22
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 09:42 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trinasolar Retains Tier 1 Status for Both PV Modules and Energy Storage Systems on S&P Global Cleantech Companies List 2026

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, S&P Global released its second Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List, covering PV modules, PV inverters, wind turbines, energy storage systems, and energy storage battery cells. Trinasolar has once again been named as Tier 1 for both PV modules and energy storage systems. This consecutive inclusion recognizes Trinasolar's leading system integration capabilities, strong market presence, and commitment to sustainable practices.

S&P Global Energy's Tier 1 Cleantech Companies classification evaluates global manufacturers across six key dimensions including market presence, market share, scale, global diversification, financial performance, and sustainability factors.

For 29 years, Trinasolar has been at the forefront of PV innovation. As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon industrialization, Trinasolar's Vertex N G3 module reaches a maximum power output of 760 W, offering high bifaciality, strong low-irradiance performance and reliability for utility-scale projects. At the same time, Trinasolar is advancing its THBC technology, forming a dual-engine model driven by both TOPCon and THBC across utility-scale and non-utility applications. By the end of 2025, Trinasolar's cumulative 210mm module shipments secured its position as the global No. 1. With customer-focused solutions for desert scenario and extreme climates, Trinasolar is also expanding into emerging fields such as AIDC, grid-forming energy storage and AI-powered distributed energy systems, ushering in a new era of scenario-based solutions.

TrinaStorage, as the company's strong second growth engine, has developed end-to-end energy storage capabilities across the entire Cell-to-Grid value chain. With sharp market insights and a robust global service network spanning 180+ countries and regions, by the end of 2025, TrinaStorage had shipped over 20GWh of energy storage systems across major markets including Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America, with signed overseas orders exceeding 10 GWh, further reinforcing Trinasolar's leadership in advancing the global clean energy transition.

Alongside its growing global presence, Trinasolar has made sustainability a core strategy, advancing the SOLAR sustainability management concept, strengthening environmental, social and governance practices, and driving supply chain collaboration to enhance product lifecycle performance. These efforts have been recognized by leading rating agencies, including S&P, Sustainable Fitch, BloombergNEF, and EcoVadis.

Looking ahead, Trinasolar remains committed to its mission of "Solar Energy for All," continuing to drive innovation and provide high-efficiency, reliable solutions that empower diverse applications and contribute to a net-zero future.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-retains-tier-1-status-for-both-pv-modules-and-energy-storage-systems-on-sp-global-cleantech-companies-list-2026-302861560.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.