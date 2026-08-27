

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. (QAN.AX, QUBSF.PK) reported Thursday lower profit in fiscal 2026, despite revenue growth.



In Australia, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading 4.77 percent higher, at A$9.66.



Further, the company announced dividend, and said its Board has decided not to proceed with the additional A$150 million on-market share buy-back announced in February 2026.



Looking ahead, the company said 'Travel demand remains resilient as customers continue to prioritise travel. International demand across Qantas and Jetstar remains strong, supported by customers redirecting travel away from the Middle East, while domestic demand is tracking broadly in line with the fourth quarter of FY26.'



Qantas added that it is in discussions with Airbus and Boeing regarding converting around 20 of its existing purchase right options to firm orders from 2030. The A380 will now be gradually phased out of the fleet from calendar year 2028.



In the full year, profit attributable to members of Qantas fell 19.7 percent to A$1.289 billion from last year's A$1.605 billion. Earnings per share fell to 84.5 cents from 104.0 cents last year.



Profit before tax was A$1.828 billion, down 19.2 percent from A$2.262 billion a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax dropped 13.8 percent to A$2.064 billion from prior year's A$2.394 billion.



Revenue and other income, however, grew 7.1 percent to A$25.516 billion from prior year's A$23.823 billion.



Further, the Board has approved a fully franked final base dividend of 19.8 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on October 14, on record on September 16.



The company added that around 25,000 non-executive employees will receive $1,000 in shares as part of share plan.



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