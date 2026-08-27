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WKN: A3LVJK | ISIN: XS2777383840 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 09:43
100,49 
0,00 % 0,00
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1-Jahres-Chart
ELLEVIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELLEVIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Ellevio AB publishes Half-year Report 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Half-year Report covers important aspects of Ellevio AB's operations during the period, including recent developments in the Swedish energy market and the electricity network regulatory framework.

Key financials January-June 2026

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 4,948 million (4,563).
  • Distributed electricity amounted to a total of 13.8 TWh (12.3).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,964 million (1,783).
  • Free cash flow totalled SEK 534 million (811).
  • Capital expenditure amounted to SEK 2,599 million (2,400).

The report is available on Ellevio's website:?www.ellevio.se/en/about-ellevio/this-is-Ellevio/Financials-and-governance/financial-reports-documents

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Östberg, Head of Financial and Sustainability Communications
+46?709 71 12 40,?sarah.ostberg@ellevio.se

Anna-Karin Käck, CFO
+46?703 44 51 57,?anna-karin.kack@ellevio.se

This information is such that Ellevio AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CEST on 27 August 2026.

About Ellevio

Ellevio is one of Sweden's leading energy companies, enabling the transition to a low-carbon economy. We distribute electricity to almost one million customers and provide energy solutions across Sweden. We enable the electrification of industry and transport through a modern, reliable grid and major investments in the energy system. Ellevio employs more than 800 professionals, and together with our partners we provide jobs for more than 4,000 people. The company is owned by pension fund managers OMERS Infrastructure, the Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3), Folksam and AMF.
Read more at ellevio.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ellevio/r/ellevio-ab-publishes-half-year-report-2026,c4388438

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21791/4388438/4236813.pdf

Ellevio Half-year Report 2026

https://news.cision.com/ellevio/i/webbild-rapport-sommar,c3559848

Webbild rapport Sommar

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ellevio-ab-publishes-half-year-report-2026-302861620.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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