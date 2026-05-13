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WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Düsseldorf
13.05.26 | 09:31
13,340 Euro
+1,99 % +0,260
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IT-Dienstleistungen
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REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
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13,40013,48010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Rejlers AB: Rejlers signs new framework agreement with Ellevio, strengthening its role in the energy transition

Rejlers has won a new framework agreement with Ellevio, one of Sweden's largest electricity network companies. The agreement means continued confidence in Rejlers as a technical consulting partner and strengthens the long-term cooperation between the parties in the development of Sweden's electricity grid infrastructure.

Rejlers and Ellevio have worked closely together for a long time, with Rejlers contributing technical expertise in areas such as design, investigations and implementation support in electricity network projects. The new framework agreement is valid for four years with up to four years option extensions (2+2) and includes technical consulting services in several areas linked to electricity grid development. This creates good conditions for further deepening the collaboration going forward.

"The new framework agreement is clear proof of the trust we have built up together with Ellevio over time. We are proud to continue to contribute our expertise to the development of a robust, sustainable and future-proof electricity system. Together, we create solutions that meet today's needs and at the same time equip society for tomorrow's challenges", says Jonas Böös, acting Head of Division Connected Energy at Rejlers.

As electrification accelerates, so do the demands for capacity, reliability and flexibility in the electricity grids. Through the new framework agreement, Rejlers will continue to support Ellevio in its efforts to meet the energy needs of the future, from early analyses and planning to the finished plant.

For further information contact:
Jonas Böös, acting Head of Connected Energy, +46 70 274 68 16, jonas.boos@rejlers.se
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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