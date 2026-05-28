Rejlers AB: Rejlers selected for major rail digitalisation project in Finland

Rejlers has been selected as construction management consultant in the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency's extensive Digirail project, a key initiative in the digitalisation of Finland's rail transport. The project aims to modernise Finland's train control system and improve the efficiency, safety and reliability of rail traffic.

Finland is making significant long-term investments to future-proof its transport infrastructure. By enabling a more efficient, reliable and sustainable railway system, the Digirail project supports the transition to a more resilient and sustainable society.

The assignment covers three railway sections in Finland, totalling approximately 970 kilometres of track, and the agreement is expected to run until 2034.

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency has concluded a service alliance agreement covering the planning, construction management and commissioning inspection services for the renewal of the train control system. The alliance brings together the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and a group of key partners: Rejlers, Welado, Ramboll CM, Sweco, WSP and Ramboll Finland. The implementation model is unique in Finland and Europe.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the service alliance procurement. We have gained an excellent team to support us in taking the Digirail project a step closer to broader implementation. The service alliance is an entirely new concept, designed to bring all key parties involved in delivery - planning, construction management, and commissioning - to the same side of the table and to combine their expertise for the benefit of the project and the Finnish rail network," says Esa Sirkiä, Department Director at the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency.

Within the alliance, Rejlers' responsibilities include project management and construction management, procurement and tendering, supervision of implementation, and design management. The scope also includes safety coordination and building information modelling, BIM.

"We contribute with our strong expertise in construction management and railway signalling systems in an important assignment for Finland's future rail infrastructure. The alliance model creates good conditions for efficient delivery, where construction, design and commissioning inspections are coordinated in a way that strengthens the project as a whole," says Mikko Vaahersalo, CEO of Rejlers Finland.

The European Rail Traffic Management System, ERTMS, is a European train control and signalling system designed to improve safety and interoperability between countries. In Finland, ERTMS will gradually replace the current train control system as part of the Digirail project, with the aim of full implementation by 2040.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Vaahersalo, CEO Rejlers Finland, + 358 44 425 3143, mikko.vaahersalo@rejlers.fi

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com