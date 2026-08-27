Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 26 August 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 26 August 2026 991.15 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 980.82 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

27 August 2026