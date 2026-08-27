







JAKARTA, Aug 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia is strengthening its position as one of the Asia-Pacific's most promising markets for Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development. As the country moves from policy development toward project implementation, the focus is expanding to include stronger collaboration, investment, and the development of commercial-scale projects to support Indonesia's Net Zero Emissions (NZE) ambitions and the transition toward a low-carbon economy.In line with this direction, the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) will once again host The 4th International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2026, taking place on 26-27 August 2026 at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta.Under the theme "Advancing Indonesia's CCS Project Deployment: Driving Policy Alignment, Regional Collaboration, and Sustainable Carbon Economy," the forum will bring together regulators, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, academics, research institutions, and international organizations to explore pathways for accelerating CCS deployment, strengthening regional cooperation, and advancing a sustainable carbon economy.The forum is supported by the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI), the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and SKK Migas, demonstrating Indonesia's commitment to advancing Carbon Capture and Storage as a strategic solution for decarbonization while fostering investment and regional collaboration.One of the concrete outcomes of the IICCS Forum 2026 is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC) and the Indonesia Carbon Trade Association (IDCTA) on cooperation in CCS advocacy and carbon trading. The partnership will cover knowledge exchange, cross-participation in various activities, and the joint organization of events.ICCSC also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea's ETRS Center, which operates the Korea-Indonesia Offshore Research Cooperation Center (KIORCC), on low-carbon development and infrastructure cooperation. The partnership will cover information exchange, business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, and joint studies, further strengthening collaboration between Indonesia and Korea in advancing low-carbon development.On the project development front, the forum also marks an important milestone in strengthening Indonesia-Japan cooperation through the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM). The Governments of Indonesia and Japan, through the JCM Joint Committee, have approved the Ofaweri decarbonization initiative utilizing Tangguh CCUS to progress to the next stage as a JCM project. The approval marks a significant milestone, making Tangguh CCUS the first CCUS project registered under the JCM framework and creating potential for carbon credit generation through the project. The development highlights Indonesia's significant CCUS potential while reinforcing Tangguh's role in advancing practical low-carbon solutions that support energy security. Building on this momentum, bp and Mitsubishi Research Institute have also been selected by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under its 2026 Promotion of Low Carbon Technology Project Utilizing JCM programme to develop new JCM methodologies for low-carbon CCUS technologies in Indonesia.Beyond its conference sessions and strategic partnerships, IICCS Forum 2026 will also mark the launch of a collaborative publication by Pertamina Hulu Energi and the Indonesia CCS Center titled "CCS Lintas Batas untuk Aktivasi Pasar Domestik." The publication will be introduced through a book launching session as part of efforts to expand knowledge and foster discussion on cross-border CCS development and opportunities to activate the domestic carbon market.According to Junaedi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of The 4th International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2026, Indonesia has reached an important stage in CCS development where stronger partnerships are essential to transform ambition into implementation."Indonesia is entering a new chapter in Carbon Capture and Storage development. IICCS Forum 2026 is designed not only as a platform for discussion but also as a catalyst for collaboration, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, and international partners to accelerate project deployment and strengthen Indonesia's CCS ecosystem," said Junaedi.Meanwhile, Belladonna Troxylon Maulianda, Ph.D., MBA, P.Eng., Executive Director of the Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage Center (ICCSC), emphasized that Indonesia has made significant progress in creating a supportive environment for CCS development and is now entering the implementation phase."Over the past few years, Indonesia has strengthened its regulatory framework, improved licensing mechanisms, and expanded international cooperation to support CCS development. The next priority is to ensure that investment, infrastructure, financing, and project execution move forward in parallel. By accelerating commercial deployment, Indonesia has the opportunity to establish itself as one of the leading CCS destinations in the Asia-Pacific region," she said.Dr. Eddy Soeparno, Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR RI), highlighted that Carbon Capture and Storage will play a strategic role in supporting Indonesia's energy transition while strengthening national competitiveness."Indonesia possesses enormous potential to become one of the region's leading Carbon Capture and Storage hubs. Achieving this vision requires close collaboration among government, industry, academia, investors, and international partners. With supportive policies and long-term commitment, CCS can accelerate decarbonization, attract sustainable investment, create quality jobs, and strengthen Indonesia's economic competitiveness," he said.Throughout the two-day event, participants will engage in High-Level Conferences, Plenary Sessions, Concurrent Sessions, Exhibitions, Business Matching, and Networking Sessions, creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships among regulators, project developers, investors, financial institutions, technology providers, and international organizations.The forum will explore key topics shaping the future of CCS in Indonesia and the region, including commercial project deployment, cross-border CCS collaboration, carbon market development, financing mechanisms, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems, emerging technologies, and policy frameworks that support sustainable carbon management.More than an international conference, The 4th International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2026 is expected to serve as a catalyst for new investments, strategic partnerships, and cross-border collaboration that will accelerate CCS deployment and reinforce Indonesia's ambition to become a leading Carbon Capture and Storage hub in the Asia-Pacific region.ICCSC invites policymakers, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, academics, business associations, international organizations, and media representatives to participate in The 4th International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2026 and contribute to shaping Indonesia's next chapter in Carbon Capture and Storage development.About The 4th International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum 2026The International & Indonesia Carbon Capture and Storage (IICCS) Forum is Indonesia's premier international platform dedicated to advancing the deployment of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). By bringing together governments, industry leaders, investors, technology providers, academia, and international organizations, the forum promotes policy dialogue, investment, technology exchange, and strategic collaboration to accelerate CCS implementation and support Indonesia's transition toward a sustainable low-carbon economy.About Indonesia Carbon Capture Storage Center (ICCSC)The Indonesia Carbon Capture Storage Center (ICCSC) is an independent organization dedicated to advancing the development and deployment of Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) in Indonesia. By bringing together government, industry, academia, technology providers, investors, and international partners, ICCSC serves as a strategic platform for policy dialogue, knowledge exchange, investment promotion, and cross-sector collaboration to accelerate Indonesia's transition toward a sustainable low-carbon economy and strengthen its position as a regional CCS hub.Media Contactinfo@iccscenter.com+62 878 8721 3208Source: International & Indonesia CCS Forum 2026Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.