

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 27.08.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS ADMIRAL GROUP TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 4200 PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS CENTRAL ASIA METALS TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 190 PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS DUNELM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1200 (1332) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS FEVERTREE DRINKS PRICE TARGET TO 875 (885) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 700 (625) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES OXFORD NANOPORE PRICE TARGET TO 220 (190) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES CHESNARA PLC PRICE TARGET TO 400 (360) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



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