Ohmyhome Ltd: Ohmyhome Limited Announces Share Consolidation

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) (the "Company"), a data and technology driven digital marketing company delivering multi-channel marketing and content solutions for advertisers, today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000001, and Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0000001 each, at a ratio of 1-for-50, effective on August 31, 2026 (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on August 31, 2026. Upon the market opening on August 31, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "OMH" with the new CUSIP number G6S38M131.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 96,434,441 ordinary shares, consisting of 95,592,901 Class A ordinary shares and 841,540 Class B ordinary shares, are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 50 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 1,911,859 Class A ordinary shares and 16,831 Class B ordinary shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue 200,000,000,000,000,000 number of shares, divided into two Classes consisting of: (i) 180,000,000,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.000005 each and (ii) 20,000,000,000,000,000 Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.000005 each. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, by calling +1 (212) 828-8436.

About Ohmyhome Ltd

Ohmyhome Ltd. (Nasdaq: OMH) is a data- and technology-driven digital marketing company delivering multi-channel marketing and content solutions for advertisers. The Company provides digital marketing strategy, content creation, campaign execution, and performance monitoring services designed to help clients strengthen their online presence and engage target audiences across digital channels.

For more information, visit: www.omsw.net

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Ohmyhome Ltd