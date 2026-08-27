

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in Finland remained less pessimistic in August, and the confidence level rose to the strongest level in three-and-a-half years, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment stayed less positive in August.



The consumer confidence index stood at -3.0 in August, up from July's stable reading of -5.3.



Consumers' assessment of their current economic situation improved somewhat compared to the previous month, though their outlook for the future remained stable.



Households viewed the timing as very unfavorable for purchasing durable goods, though spending intentions increased to their typical level. The survey indicated that households' concerns about unemployment remained elevated.



The business confidence index in the manufacturing sector dropped to 6.0 in August from a 49-month high of 7.0 in July.



Despite the August decline, manufacturing companies maintain a positive outlook. Production expectations for the coming months remain favorable, with output volumes forecast to expand. Manufacturing confidence in Finland continued to exceed the EU average.



Confidence indicators for services and retail trade strengthened significantly, while the morale in construction eased slightly from July's peak. Overall business confidence sustained its upward trajectory across the broader economy.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News