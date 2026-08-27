Yeahka Announces 2026 Interim Results and Declares First Interim Dividend Since Listing

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company," Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading payment-based technology platform, is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "Period" or "1H26").

Business and Financial Summary

In the first half of 2026, the Company enhanced its commercialization rate and optimized its customer mix, resulting in a year-on-year increase of approximately 24.9% in the gross profit of the payment business to RMB244.0 million, thereby driving the overall gross profit margin up from 23.3% to 28.8%. During the Period, the overall net profit amounted to RMB41.9 million, marking the best half-year profit margin since 2023, and achieving year-on-year profit growth in the first half of the year for four consecutive years;

Benefiting from localized operations and expanded cooperation with strategic partners, the businesses in Hong Kong (China), Macao (China) and overseas regions hit record highs across multiple indicators. In the first half of 2026, the relevant businesses recorded gross payment volume (GPV) of approximately RMB6 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 293.8%. The fee rate rose to 63.1 basis points, while its profit contribution of the overall payment business gradually increases, which will be targeted to approximately 50% in the next three years. We have obtained a digital currency payment license in Arizona, the United States, and have completed product research and development, with plans to commence our online payment business in the United States and Asia. There remains significant room for growth in the penetration of non-cash payments and value-added services in overseas regions, coupled with relatively high fee rates and gross profit margins, this will bring greater market opportunities and profit contributions to the Company in the long term;

Value-added services beyond payments also continued to be commercialized. In the first half of 2026, the transaction value of AI-generated video content of the merchant solutions increased by 207% year-on-year to RMB244.1 million, and relevant products were also recognized with multiple awards for marketing creativity and performance breakthroughs awarded by platforms such as ByteDance;

The net profit and gross merchandise volume (GMV) of the in-store e-commerce business reached a new record high in the first half of 2026, with GMV exceeding RMB3.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of over 75%. Revenue increased by 21.2% year-on-year to RMB31.1 million, gross profit increased by 26% year-on-year to RMB22.0 million, and gross profit margin increased from 68.0% to 70.7%, which will continue to support domestic and overseas commercialization and profit growth;

The Group has continued to enhance efficiency through our digital workforce and the optimization of its R&D processes. In the first half of 2026, administrative and R&D expenses decreased by 8.1% year-on-year, reflecting the continued contribution of innovative technologies to cost control. The deeper integration of AI into business processes will continue to enhance the Group's long-term efficiency and core competitiveness.

Mr. Luke Liu, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the first half of 2026, we continued to advance commercialization and enhance profitability. Overseas expansion, product innovation and disciplined cost management collectively contributed to further improvement in the quality of our earnings and strengthened our confidence in delivering sustainable long-term profitability. In domestic payments, we maintained our leading position while continuing to optimize our customer mix, deepen our presence among higher-value industries and brand merchants, and broaden the use of AI across operations to enhance efficiency and profit resilience. At the same time, we are accelerating our global expansion and further developing an integrated suite of payment and merchant value-added solutions to serve merchants across different markets. AI is also becoming more deeply embedded across our business: externally, helping merchants increase revenue, reduce costs and improve efficiency; and internally, enhancing our R&D and operational efficiency. Together, these initiatives are reinforcing our long-term competitive advantages. We are also pleased to declare our first interim dividend since listing, reflecting our confidence in Yeahka's long-term prospects and solid financial position."

Mr. Vincent Chan, Head of Corporate Development & Capital Markets, added, "We remain highly confident in the long-term growth opportunities in global payments. Our overseas strategy is not limited to travel-related payments or any single cross-border payment corridor. Instead, we are addressing the broader day-to-day payment needs between local merchants and consumers across markets globally, giving our business model a significantly larger addressable market and greater scalability. Yeahka's differentiation lies in our comprehensive product suite spanning payments, merchant solutions and in-store e-commerce, and in our ability to integrate value-added services with payments to provide merchants with a truly one-stop solution. We continue to strengthen our international talent, products, channels and partner network as we expand across global merchant acquiring, online payments and emerging agentic payment scenarios. We have obtained a digital currency payment license in Arizona, the United States, and completed related product R&D, while continuing to advance our service and licensing footprint in key markets. The application of AI is also becoming an increasingly important part of our service ecosystem, helping merchants improve customer acquisition, transaction conversion and user retention. As we further build out our local teams, localized products and global partner network, we believe our proven operating model can be replicated across more markets, further strengthening Yeahka's global competitiveness and long-term growth potential."

Outlook

Mr. Luke Liu concluded, "Looking ahead, we will accelerate our global expansion while consolidating our leading position in the domestic market and continuing to improve commercialization and profitability. We will replicate our proven international operating model in more high-growth markets, expand across offline acquiring, online payments and agentic payment scenarios, and use AI to help merchants grow revenue, reduce costs and improve efficiency. Internally, AI will further enhance organizational and R&D efficiency; externally, we will continue to deliver higher-value products and experiences while deepening the synergies between payments and value-added services. We believe these initiatives will further strengthen Yeahka's long-term profitability and create sustainable value for all stakeholders."

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About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. We strive to expand an independent commercial digitalized ecosystem to (i) provide seamless, convenient and reliable payment services to both merchants and consumers through our one-stop payment services; (ii) enable merchants to better manage and drive business growth through our merchant solutions; and (iii) provide consumers with local lifestyle services of great value through our in-store e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit https://www.yeahka.com/

SOURCE Yeahka