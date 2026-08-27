Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized an exploration crew to commence 2026 fieldwork at the Orbit copper-gold project (the "Orbit Project"), north-central British Columbia.

The Orbit project claims are jointly owned 51 and 49% by Sun Summit and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EPL) (OTCQB: EGPLF) ("Eagle Plains") respectively (see news release of the Company dated May 14, 2026).

The Orbit Project is an early-stage copper-gold exploration property covering approximately 6,600 hectares in BC's Toodoggone Mining District, located approximately 18 km equidistant from the Company's flagship JD Project to the south and Theory Project to the west, both within the same highly prospective district.

The Toodoggone mining district is prospective for both epithermal gold-silver and porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization, and the project benefits from the geological context and exploration infrastructure established through Sun Summit's broader district presence.

Orbit Project 2026 Exploration Program

The Orbit Project area was identified in 2025 through interpretation of remote sensing data originally collected to evaluate the Company's JD and Theory Projects. These data products provided lithological and alteration mapping to compositionally highlight alteration potentially associated with buried mineralized systems.

The 2026 work program will build on the success from the 2025 field season which was then the first known recorded exploration on the Orbit Project. The newly-named Calypso Zone found in 2025 is defined by copper mineralization located over a 300 meter area, hosted in silica-sericite altered intrusive rocks. The objective of the 2026 field program at the Orbit Project will be to better define, and expand, the Calypso Zone and explore other remote sensing anomalies to find additional mineral showings, and identify prospective trends for further follow-up.

The planned 2026 fieldwork includes:

prospecting, geological mapping, and geochemical sampling based at fly camps nearest to zones of interest;

property-wide silt sampling on 1st and 2nd order streams - used to identify mineralization up-stream/in basins;

prospecting, mapping, rock sampling of the Calypso Zone;

reconnaissance of prioritized remote-sensing anomalies identified in 2025; and

soil sampling down-ridge of altered or mineralized structures.

Fieldwork will be managed by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC, with helicopter and logistical support from the Company's JD Project camp as required. The field work has commenced and is expected to continue into September.

"The start of fieldwork at Orbit adds to an already active exploration season for Sun Summit across the Toodoggone. Together, JD, Theory, and Orbit give us a growing district-scale land position in a highly prospective area of BC. Building on last year's discovery of the Calypso Zone, our 2026 program is focused on expanding that target and identifying additional prospects across the Orbit Project." - Niel Marotta, CEO, Sun Summit

Highlights from 2025 Field Program

2025 work included:

Remote Sensing Acquisition of district-and property-scale datasets, focusing on VNIR and SWIR bands to identify mineral groups diagnostic of epithermal and porphyry alteration.

Limited field program consisting of reconnaissance prospecting and sampling on the Calypso target identified through data analyses.

A total of 39 rock samples were taken targeting quartz veins and altered intrusive compositions, including granodiorite.

Highlights from the reconnaissance sampling include: Grab sample JBOIR011 from quartz veining in granodiorite returned 3.8 ppm Au along with 130 ppm Ag and 134.5 ppm Mo. Grab sample THOIR009 was a strongly altered intrusive rock with stringers of chalcopyrite and bornite which returned 1.37 ppm Au, 26.9 ppm Ag, 4,780 ppm Cu and 447 ppm Sb. Sample THOIR011 was a float sample from granodiorite containing abundant malachite and semi-massive chalcopyrite and bornite locally making up 40% of the rock. The sample returned 0.780 ppm Au, 10.3 ppm Ag, and 9,640 ppm Cu. Grab sample JBOIR007 from altered diorite gneiss, with quartz veining, returned 0.7 ppm Au and 9.5 ppm Ag.







Figure 1. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD, Theory and Orbit Projects in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold & Silver Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The qualified person has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/311708_cd20305344f2daeb_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Highlighted sample locations and values by Zone at the Orbit Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/311708_cd20305344f2daeb_002full.jpg

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure and Disclaimer

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this news release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Historical results are no indication of future results.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the Orbit Project

The Orbit Project comprises 5 mineral claims covering 6,595 hectares with another two claims under application. The project is located in north-central B.C. within the Toodoggone Mining District and is in close proximity with Sun Summit's JD and Theory projects.

The Orbit Project straddles the Quesnellia and Stikinia terranes and is underlain by prospective Early Jurassic granodioritic rocks of the Pitman Batholith in fault contact to the west with Lower to Middle Jurassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group of the Stikine Terrane. Rocks to the north and east may represent a roof pendant of quartz-feldspathic metamorphic gneiss of unknown age and affinity but possibly Ordovician.

The project is held jointly 51% and 49% by Sun Summit and Eagle Plains, respectively. A formal Agreement was reached with Eagle Plains on May 6, 2026 whereby a definitive joint venture will be formed by December 31, 2026 to facilitate continued exploration on the Orbit Project. Eagle Plains has been named the operator of the Orbit Project.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine (Figure 1).

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and the Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

Reference Link to Figures



Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/08/SMN-Area-Map-Aug-2026.png

Figure 2. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/05/Orbit_RockSamples_2026.jpg

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to: the currently planned 2026 fieldwork on the Orbit Project, including anticipated timing thereof; and the objectives of the 2026 field program at the Orbit Project. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: risks inherent in exploration activities; the ability of the Company to find and verify any mineralization; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Further details about the risks applicable to the Company are contained in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.