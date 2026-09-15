Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2026 exploration drill program at the Company's JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia is now finished. Over 16,000 meters of drilling were completed at the Creek, Finn and Schmitt Zones across 55 drill holes, with assays pending. This represents approximately 60% more work than originally planned, driven by exceptional productivity, encouraging results from field activities, and supported by an oversubscribed private placement financing completed late in August 2026 (August 26th, 2026, News Release).

Highlights:

Transformational Drill Program: The largest single-season drill program ever initiated at the JD Project is now complete. A total of 55 drill holes over 16,000 meters were drilled across the Creek, Finn and Schmitt Zones, highlights include: Creek Zone: 21 drill holes for approximately 7,400 meters covered an area of approximately 650 by 300 meters, with holes designed to follow-up significant previous results, including 81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-25-021 (November 25 th , 2025, News Release). Finn Zone: 19 drill holes for approximately 5,400 meters covered an area of approximately 650 by 600 meters, with holes designed to follow-up significant previous results, including 17.0 meters of 2.31 g/t gold with 113.1 g/t silver in drill hole FZ-25-002 (January 22 nd , 2026, News Release). Schmitt Zone: 15 drill holes for approximately 3,200 meters covered an area of approximately 350 by 150 meters, with holes designed to investigate the western extent of Finn Zone-style gold-silver mineralization along the sparsely tested Schmitt zone. All holes drilled in the Schmitt Zone intersected local zones of strong brecciation and alteration similar to the western strike-extent of Finn Zone-style mineralization known to host gold-silver mineralization. Results Pending: Logging and sampling of drill core is ongoing, with samples continuing to be submitted for analysis. Assay results will be released as they are received, reviewed and interpreted.

Focused Drill Program: Results from the completed drill program, including results from drilling at the Schmitt Zone, will contribute to inaugural mineral resource estimates planned for Q1 of 2027.

Target generation; A project-wide airborne mobile magnetotelluric (MobileMT) survey was completed across the entire JD Project (July 14 th , 2026, News Release). Preliminary results from this survey were used to design an IP (induced polarization) geophysical survey which will commence shortly.

Project-Wide Geophysical Surveying Ongoing: A focused, induced polarization geophysical survey is set to commence in the coming days. This survey will focus primarily on priority target areas along the JD Porphyry trend. Results will be used to refine high-priority drill targets on several zones including McClair Creek, Belle South and Moosehorn.

Metallurgical report expected in early Q4, 2026: Fuse Advisors Inc. ("Fuse") and Blue Coast Research Ltd. ("BCR") were engaged in April 2026 to complete an initial metallurgical test program for the Creek and Finn zones at the Company's JD Project in the Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Results of the report are expected in the coming weeks.

"Completing 55 drill holes and over 16,000 meters of drilling across Creek, Finn, and the newly tested Schmitt Zone is a significant milestone for Sun Summit and for the JD Project. The results we saw from several western Finn Zone holes gave us the confidence to expand the program and put 15 additional holes into the Schmitt Zone. We are encouraged that every hole drilled in the Schmitt Zone intersected mineralization. We are now focused on receiving and reporting assay results through year-end, with our inaugural mineral resource estimates for Creek, Finn, and Schmitt targeted for Q1 2027. I want to thank our exploration team and field partners for their exceptional work this season. A perfect safety record of 3,300 person days with no lost time accidents and efficiency in the field is what allowed us to expand the drill program well beyond its original scope."

- Niel Marotta, CEO, Sun Summit Minerals



Completed Over 16,000 Meter Drill Program in 2026

The recently completed drill program at the JD project was primarily designed to inform an inaugural mineral resource estimate, anticipated to be released in Q1 of 2027 (see May 5th, 2026, News Release). Camp was mobilized in late May, drilling commenced June 3rd, 2026, and continued through early September with two drill rigs operating throughout the program.

Details of the drill program include:

Creek Zone: 21 drill holes for approximately 7,400 meters covered an area of approximately 650 by 300 meters to a vertical extent of approximately 350 meters (Figure 1). Drill holes were designed to systematically evaluate the modelled vein-controlling structures by testing the extent and continuity of near-surface, high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. Drilling followed-up significant previous results, such as 81.0 meters of 4.80 g/t gold , including 34.0 meters of 9.07 g/t gold in drill hole CZ-25-021 (November 25 th , 2025, News Release). Results from this phase of drilling should inform grade continuity, the down-dip and strike-extents of mineralization and presence of additional high-grade zones.

Finn Zone: 19 drill holes for approximately 5,400 meters covered an area of approximately 650 by 600 meters. Drill holes were designed to evaluate the down-dip and strike-extent of the favorable volcaniclastic unit host to near-surface, bulk-tonnage gold-silver mineralization (Figure 1). Drilling followed-up significant previous results, such as 17.0 meters of 2.31 g/t gold with 113.1 g/t silver, including 6.0 meters of 5.30 g/t gold with 157.9 g/t silver in drill hole FZ-25-002 (January 22nd, 2026, News Release). Results from this phase of drilling at the Finn Zone should inform grade continuity, the down-dip and strike extents of mineralization, as well as validate historical drill data. Results should also inform the structural model for high-grade silver mineralization central to the target (e.g., 6.0 meters of 5.30 g/t gold with 157.9 g/t silver in drill hole FZ-25-002).Schmitt Zone: 15 drill holes for approximately 3,200 meters covered an area of approximately 350 by 150 meters with holes designed to systematically investigate the western strike-extent of Finn Zone-style mineralization along the favourable northwest-striking volcaniclastic unit. Drilling also evaluated the presence of cross-cutting, vein-hosted gold-silver mineralization as observed in several historic trenches (May 28th, 2024, News Release).

Figure 1. Plan map highlighting the ~4.5 km Finn to Creek Corridor showing 2026 drill collar locations as well as results from recent and historical drilling and rock and soil geochemical surveys. See references for sources of historical data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/314351_5940c037740468f8_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold & Silver Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6142/314351_5940c037740468f8_003full.jpg





National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Some technical information contained in this news release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The JD Project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold and Silver Inc.'s Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold Corp's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource Ltd.'s AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold Inc's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Hawkins, P.A. (1998), 1997 Exploration Report on the Creek Zone for Antares Mining and Exploration Corporation and AGC Americas Gold Corporation, JD Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, Internal Report #98-065-1. Davis, J.W., and Jamieson, M.D. (1998), Drilling and Geophysical Report on the M.H. Mineral Clain Group, Toodoggone District, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 25757, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1995), 1994 Geological and Geochemical Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 23663, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. Krause, R.G. (1996), 1995 Geological Report on the JD Gold Silver Property, Toodoggone River Area, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24284, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. (2013), 2012 Geological, geochemical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 33556, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris. McBride, S. and Leslie, C. (2014), 2013 Geological, geophysical and diamond drilling report on the JD Property, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 34762, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris.

Link to Figures

Figure 1. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/09/20260915__JD_Figure1.jpg

Figure 2. https://wp-sunsummitminerals-2024.s3.ca-central-1.amazonaws.com/media/2026/08/SMN-Area-Map-Aug-2026.png

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements, which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the timing of and size and scope of the drill program at the JD Project; the Company's expectation that results from the 2026 drill program will contribute to an inaugural mineral resource estimate and the timing of any such estimate; the advancement of exploration targets at the JD Project; the anticipated completion, interpretation and utilization of geophysical, geological, geochemical and geochronological studies, including MobileMT and potential IP surveys; and the Company's exploration plans, expectations and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include: the Company's ability to complete the drill program as currently contemplated; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314351