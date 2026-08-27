Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company") the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, is pleased to announce that it has received a 30 day extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended until September 26, 2026.

For more information about the Offering please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 21, 2026 and August 4, 2026.

The Company expects to close a second tranche Offering within the upcoming weeks, and closing remains subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Offering and in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

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Source: Boardwalktech Software