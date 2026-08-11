Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalk" or the "Company") the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting ("SAR") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").

The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, and the nine-month period ending December 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file its audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended March 31 within 120 days of year-end, and its interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the six-month period ended September 30 within 60 days of that period-end.

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

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Source: Boardwalktech Software