Cupertino, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Boardwalktech Software Corp (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) ("Boardwalk" or the "Company"), the leading provider of patented digital-ledger and AI-enabled Enterprise Software Solutions for Intelligent Information Management, is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche ("First Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") consisting of 15,800,000 units (the "Units") at a subscription price of C$0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$790,000 raised in the First Tranche. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.06, for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Certain finders received 8% cash and 8% non-transferable finder's warrants exercisable for common shares of the Company at $0.06 per share for two years, for an aggregate of 64,000 finder's warrants and C$3,200 cash commissions paid in the First Tranche.

Insiders of the Company participated in the First Tranche in the aggregate amount of $750,000. Such participation will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the Company will rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, will exceed 25% of the Issuer's market capitalization.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering in connection with general corporate purposes. The Company anticipates completing and closing the Offering through one or more additional tranches within the coming weeks.

Completion of the Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented digital ledger and AI technology platform used by Fortune 500 companies to power mission-critical enterprise applications. The platform enables multiple parties to work simultaneously on the same data while preserving full data integrity, provenance, and auditability. Boardwalktech delivers purpose-built enterprise applications with deep integration into systems of record, significantly faster than traditional software platforms. The Company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices in India and operations across North America. For more information, visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events, performance, and business opportunities and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Boardwalktech undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

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Source: Boardwalktech Software