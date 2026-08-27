Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") reports a project-record individual gallium assay of 114.3 g/t Ga2O3 over 2 m from surface in maiden drilling at the Boa Vista target. Boa Vista is located approximately 7-8 kilometres south of Cruzeta, the site of Spark's first gallium-rare earth discovery.

Boa Vista Remains Open Laterally in All Directions

The limited maiden drill pattern has not closed off mineralization to the north, south, east or west, providing clear potential to expand the mineralized footprint through step-out drilling.

"The project-record gallium assay is a strong start, but the larger takeaway is that Boa Vista gives us a separate mineralized centre within our expansive 91,900-hectare Arapaima Project," said Dr. Fernando Tallarico, CEO of Spark Energy Minerals Inc. "The repeated pattern of near-surface gallium and deeper rare earth mineralization across all five holes at Boa Vista gives us a clear priority for follow-up."

Broad Rare Earth Interval and Surface Scandium at Boa Vista

Beyond the near-surface gallium, Boa Vista returned a broad rare earth interval in ARA-RC-031 and surface scandium in three holes. Together, these results support Spark's transition from a single-target focus at Cruzeta to a multi-target exploration model across its flagship Arapaima Project.

Boa Vista Highlights - Spark's Second Discovery in Lithium Valley

Project-Record Gallium Assay: ARA-RC-007 returned 114.3 g/t Ga2O3 over 2 m from surface.

Consistent Gallium and Rare Earth Mineralization: All five maiden Boa Vista holes returned gallium mineralization from surface and rare earth mineralization below.

Mineralization Open Laterally in All Directions: The maiden drill pattern has not closed off mineralization to the north, south, east or west.

Broad Rare Earth Interval: ARA-RC-031 returned 28 m at 1,557 ppm TREO, including 2 m at 3,459 ppm TREO.

Surface Scandium: Three holes returned scandium from surface, including 22 m at 17.7 g/t Sc2O3 in ARA-RC-030 and 10 m at 19.3 g/t Sc2O3 in ARA-RC-007.

Figure 1: Regional plan map showing the Boa Vista and Cruzeta targets within the Arapaima Project. Boa Vista lies approximately 7-8 km from the nearest drilled area at Cruzeta.

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Boa Vista Adds a Separate Mineralized Centre

Boa Vista had not been drilled before this campaign. It was prioritized using stream-sediment, soil and rock geochemistry together with geological and geomorphological characteristics. The five maiden holes encountered the same vertical association of near-surface gallium and deeper rare earth mineralization first reported at Cruzeta. The results support a second, separate mineralized centre; they do not establish continuity between Boa Vista and Cruzeta.

The five Boa Vista holes reported here total 216 m and form part of Spark's expanded 37-hole, 2,024 m follow-up RC drill program. Together with the five-hole maiden Cruzeta program, Spark has completed 42 RC holes across Arapaima. Results from other targets are excluded from this release and will be reported separately.

Selected Boa Vista Results

Complete Sample-Level Rare Earth Oxide, Gallium and Scandium Assay Results for the Five Boa Vista Drill Holes

Hole Ga2O3 composite Peak 2 m Ga2O3 TREO composite Peak 2 m TREO MREO/TREO ARA-RC-006 6 m from 0 m @ 73.9 g/t 88.7 g/t 26 m from 20 m @ 1,360 ppm 1,797 ppm 17.3% ARA-RC-007 10 m from 0 m @ 92.2 g/t 114.3 g/t 24 m from 22 m @ 1,188 ppm 1,369 ppm 17.9% ARA-RC-008 22 m from 0 m @ 66.6 g/t 102.2 g/t 10 m from 30 m @ 1,565 ppm 1,696 ppm 21.5% ARA-RC-030 32 m from 0 m @ 70.6 g/t 106.2 g/t 4 m from 32 m @ 1,452 ppm 1,567 ppm 23.1% ARA-RC-031 4 m from 0 m @ 69.2 g/t 83.3 g/t 28 m from 20 m @ 1,557 ppm 3,459 ppm 23.4%



Table 1. Selected results from the five-hole Boa Vista batch. Gallium composites are reported from surface above a 50 g/t Ga2O3 basis; rare earth composites are reported above a 500 ppm TREO basis. Reported intervals are contiguous over a minimum 4 m length with no internal dilution. "MREO" means magnet rare earth oxides. MREO/TREO ratios are calculated for the reported TREO composite intervals as the ratio of length-weighted aggregate MREO to length-weighted aggregate TREO; individual-sample ratios may differ. Intervals are down-hole widths; true widths are not known.

Figure 2: Detailed plan map of the Boa Vista target showing the five maiden RC drill holes and selected Ga2O3 and TREO results.

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Why the Boa Vista Results Matter

Gallium is generally recovered as a by-product of processing bauxite and, to a lesser extent, zinc ores rather than from primary gallium mines. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates that China accounted for approximately 99% of worldwide primary low-purity gallium production in 2025. Gallium is used in compound semiconductors supporting telecommunications, electric-vehicle charging, LED lighting, solar cells, aerospace systems and defence electronics.

Magnet rare earths are used in high-performance permanent magnets for electric motors, wind turbines and other advanced technologies. Scandium is used principally in high-strength, lightweight aluminium alloys and solid oxide fuel cells. At Boa Vista, reported scandium intervals are coincident with the near-surface gallium horizon in three holes, adding a secondary line of investigation to the gallium-rare earth discovery.

Next Steps

Conduct step-out drilling in all directions, together with targeted infill drilling, to test the lateral extent and continuity of mineralization within Boa Vista.

Integrate the Boa Vista drill results with surface geochemistry, geology and terrain data to prioritize the next phase of drilling.

Evaluate a lower-detection-limit analytical method and potential re-analysis of retained sample pulps for scandium.

Report pending assay results from other Arapaima targets separately.

Drill Hole Information

The holes are vertical RC drill holes (dip -90°). Collar coordinates are in SIRGAS 2000 UTM Zone 24S, surveyed by GPS. Reported intervals are down-hole widths; true widths are not known and may differ materially.

Hole Easting Northing RL (m) Depth (m) ARA-RC-006 237,350 8,107,363 1,015 46 ARA-RC-007 237,552 8,107,250 1,018 46 ARA-RC-008 237,476 8,107,393 1,014 40 ARA-RC-030 237,592 8,107,422 903 36 ARA-RC-031 237,743 8,107,298 980 48

Table 2. Drill-hole collar information for the five-hole Boa Vista batch.

Technical Notes and Reporting Basis

"TREO" means total rare earth oxides and is calculated as the arithmetic sum of CeO2, La2O3, Pr6O11, Nd2O3, Sm2O3, Eu2O3, Gd2O3, Tb4O7, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3 and Y2O3. "MREO" means magnet rare earth oxides and is calculated as Nd2O3 + Pr6O11 + Dy2O3 + Tb4O7. Samarium is not included. "NdPr" means Nd2O3 + Pr6O11.

Gallium is reported as gallium oxide (Ga2O3) and scandium as scandium oxide (Sc2O3), each in grams per tonne. TREO, MREO, NdPr, Ga2O3 and Sc2O3 values are in-situ analytical assay results only. They should not be interpreted as recoverable oxides, metal-equivalent grades, mineral-equivalent grades or implied metallurgical recoveries.

Reported intervals are length-weighted composites over a minimum 4 m length, contiguous, with no internal dilution. Rare earth intervals are reported above a 500 ppm TREO basis. Gallium and scandium intervals are reported from surface above a 50 g/t Ga2O3 basis and a 15 g/t Sc2O3 basis, respectively. MREO/TREO percentages for reported composites are calculated from the length-weighted aggregate oxide values, not by averaging individual-sample percentages. Individual high-grade sample values are not necessarily representative of the mineralization sampled.

The analytical detection limit for scandium under the method used is 5 g/t elemental scandium, equivalent to approximately 7.7 g/t Sc2O3. The 15 g/t Sc2O3 reporting basis is approximately twice that detection limit. Spark is evaluating whether to use a lower-detection-limit method and re-analyze retained sample pulps. No metallurgical recovery of scandium has been demonstrated.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control, Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Samples were collected at 2 m down-hole intervals from vertical RC drill holes. Each sample was split using a Jones riffle splitter to approximately 2 kg for analysis, with approximately 1 kg retained for archiving and possible future test work. For the five Boa Vista holes, the Company's quality-control sample population comprised one blank at the start of each hole, one field duplicate per hole and two certified reference materials per hole. Control samples are excluded from the reported assay results and composites.

Samples were submitted to the independent SGS Geosol Laboratórios S.A. laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Samples were dried at approximately 105°C and prepared under code PRP70J_A2 by crushing 75% to 3 mm and pulverizing 250 g to 95% passing 150 mesh, with Jones splitting. Analysis was completed under code ICM90A by ICP-OES/ICP-MS following sodium-peroxide fusion for 56 elements, including rare earth elements, gallium and scandium.

Data Verification

The Qualified Persons identified below have reviewed and verified the scientific and technical information underlying this release by comparing laboratory certificates with the Company's assay database and reviewing blanks, field duplicates, certified reference materials, and drill-hole collar and survey information.

No independent verification sampling or re-assaying has been undertaken. The results do not constitute a mineral resource estimate and must not be interpreted as demonstrating economic extraction or recoverability.

Exploration-Stage Property; No Mineral Resource or Economic Analysis

The Arapaima Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated for the Project, and no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study, feasibility study or other economic analysis has been completed. There is no certainty that further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource or that any mineralization identified will prove economically or technically viable to extract.

No recovery of scandium, gallium or rare earth elements has been demonstrated, and no economic assessment of those elements has been undertaken. Nothing in this release should be interpreted as a statement that they occur in economically recoverable concentrations at Arapaima.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Exploration Results

The exploration results disclosed in this release are preliminary. Reported drill intercepts are not necessarily indicative of mineralization elsewhere on the property or at depth. References to Boa Vista as a "discovery" or "second mineralized centre," and to a repeated vertical mineralized pattern, reflect the Company's current geological interpretation based on five holes. They do not establish continuity between Boa Vista and Cruzeta, a mineral resource, a mineral reserve or an economically viable deposit. Reverse-circulation sampling may be subject to contamination, sample loss and down-hole dilution.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, VP Exploration, Country Manager & Director of the Company, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., FSEG, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Company, each a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Neither Qualified Person is independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and contains multiple exploration targets for gallium, scandium, rare earth elements and lithium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the interpretation and significance of the Boa Vista exploration and assay results; the characterization of Boa Vista as a second gallium-rare earth discovery and separate mineralized centre; the lateral extent and continuity of gallium, scandium and rare earth mineralization within Boa Vista; future step-out and infill drilling, lower-detection-limit analysis and potential re-analysis of retained sample pulps; the timing and content of pending assay results from other Arapaima targets; the potential to define a mineral resource; the advancement of the Arapaima Project; the availability of financing; and the Company's plans, objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "potential," "target," "priority," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding: geological interpretations and the potential continuity of mineralization within Boa Vista; the accuracy and representativeness of sampling and assay data; the reliability of laboratory analyses and QA/QC; the timing and outcome of future drilling and lower-detection-limit analysis; commodity prices and market and trade conditions; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and the ability to obtain and maintain tenure, permits and regulatory approvals. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the inherently preliminary and uncertain nature of exploration; the risk that mineralization at Boa Vista does not continue laterally; the risk that no continuity exists between Boa Vista and Cruzeta; the risk that no metallurgical recovery of gallium, scandium or rare earth elements is demonstrated and that reported oxide contents are not recoverable; the risk that scandium results change on re-analysis at a lower detection limit; geological, metallurgical and sampling uncertainty, including reverse-circulation sampling limitations; the selective nature of samples and the risk that individual high-grade values are not representative; the risk that true widths differ materially from down-hole widths; the absence of any mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate and the risk that no economically viable deposit is ever defined; volatility in gallium, scandium and rare earth prices and in critical-mineral trade and export-control policy; financing, dilution and liquidity risk; and title, permitting, regulatory, environmental, community and political risks associated with operating in Brazil.

Exploration results, mineralization and geological interpretations do not establish a mineral resource, mineral reserve or commercially mineable deposit. There can be no assurance that exploration will result in a mineral discovery or commercially viable deposit. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Spark Energy Minerals Inc.