Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") is expanding its investor outreach following two previously announced gallium-rare earth discoveries 7-8 kilometres apart at its approximately 91,900-hectare Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. To bring the exploration progress at Cruzeta and Boa Vista to a broader audience, the Company has signed a five-month digital marketing services agreement with X Media Inc. SEZC ("X Media").

Gallium and Rare Earth Mineralization in Every Drill Hole Reported to Date

Spark has reported gallium and rare earth mineralization in all 33 RC drill holes disclosed to date across Cruzeta and Boa Vista, underscoring the consistency of results at the two separate discoveries. The Company has completed 42 RC holes across Arapaima, with results from the remaining nine holes yet to be reported.

In its August 27, 2026 news release, Spark reported a project-record individual gallium assay of 114.3 g/t gallium oxide (Ga2O3) over 2 metres from surface in hole ARA-RC-007 at Boa Vista. All five maiden Boa Vista holes returned gallium mineralization from surface and rare earth mineralization below.

"We believe now is the time to put Spark in front of a much larger investor audience, given the compelling exploration results to date," said Dr. Fernando Tallarico, Chief Executive Officer of Spark. "We are bringing X Media on board to expand our reach and tell the Arapaima discovery story with greater impact. Our exploration progress deserves broader attention, and we are taking a deliberate step to get that story heard."

Marketing Agreement

Under the agreement signed by Spark on September 4, 2026, X Media will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services for a five-month term, from September 10, 2026 to February 10, 2027. Services include article publication and distribution, investor email and SMS outreach, landing-page development, and paid digital advertising through investor communities, social media and search retargeting.

The Company has agreed to pay X Media US$300,000, payable as US$100,000 upon execution followed by four monthly payments of US$50,000. No shares, stock options or other securities will be issued as compensation.

X Media is an arm's length party to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, neither X Media nor any of its directors, officers or principals owns any securities of the Company or has any right to acquire securities of the Company. X Media has no prior relationship with the Company other than this agreement.

X Media may be contacted at admin@x-publishing.com. Its address is 2nd Floor, Strathvale House, 90 North Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1102, Cayman Islands.

Previously Reported Technical Information

The exploration information summarized above was previously reported in Spark's news releases, including its August 27, 2026 release, available at www.sparkminerals.co. Readers should refer to the original releases for complete results, sampling and analytical procedures, QA/QC and data verification. The 114.3 g/t Ga2O3 result is an individual 2-metre in-situ assay, not a composite or a measure of recoverable gallium. Reported intervals are down-hole widths; true widths are unknown. Individual high-grade values are not necessarily representative, and the results do not establish continuity between Cruzeta and Boa Vista.

Arapaima is an exploration-stage property with no estimated mineral resource or reserve. Metallurgical recovery and economic viability have not been established.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons), FAusIMM, VP Exploration, Country Manager & Director of the Company, and Dr. Fernando Tallarico, P.Geo., FSEG, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Company, each a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Neither Qualified Person is independent of the Company.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and contains multiple exploration targets for gallium, scandium, rare earth elements and lithium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws concerning the marketing program, its intended effect on investor awareness, and the Company's exploration objectives and the potential of Arapaima. Such information is based on management's assumptions regarding funding, performance of the marketing agreement, required approvals and the ability to advance exploration.

Actual results may differ materially due to financing constraints, delays or non-performance of marketing services, regulatory restrictions, limited investor response, geological uncertainty, unproven metallurgical recovery, commodity-market conditions, and title, permitting, environmental, community and political risks in Brazil. There is no assurance that the program will broaden investor awareness or that exploration will define a mineral resource or economically viable deposit. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313489