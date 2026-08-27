Fosun International Reports 1H2026 Results: Total Revenue RMB86.96 Billion, Net Profit RMB1.72 Billion

Highlights:

Total revenue reached RMB86.96 billion, and profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB1.72 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 160.3%;

Operational quality of core industries steadily improved, with industrial operation profit reaching RMB3.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 17%;

Global operational capabilities continued to improve, with overseas revenue reaching RMB49.16 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3% and accounting for 56.5% of the Group's total revenue;

Investment in technology innovation reached RMB4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.7%. Innovative drugs entered a period of intensive approvals and value realization, with a total of 20 indications of 7 innovative drugs approved for launch both domestically and overseas;

Adhering to proactive and prudent liquidity and debt management, Fosun generated proceeds equivalent to more than RMB12.0 billion from the divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets in the first half of the year, bringing the total debt to total capital ratio down to 55.7%;

MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to the highest rating of AAA, reflecting continued recognition from international authoritative institutions.

HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the "Reporting Period").

In the first half of 2026, Fosun continued to advance its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy. Powered by the twin engines of innovation and globalization, the operational quality of its core industries, including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, insurance and finance, and cultural tourism and consumer businesses, steadily improved and gained collective momentum, driving a notable increase in profitability. During the Reporting Period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB86.96 billion, remaining broadly stable despite the continued divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets; industrial operation profit reached RMB3.69 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 17%; and profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB1.72 billion, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 160.3%.

During the Reporting Period, Fosun's asset base remained solid, with its subsidiaries Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), and Fosun's Tourism segment generating a total revenue of RMB63.88 billion, accounting for 73.5% of the Group's total revenue. Overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.3%. Its share of total revenue rose by 3 percentage points to 56.5%, underscoring the success of its globalization strategy.

Meanwhile, Fosun adhered to proactive and prudent liquidity and debt management, maintaining sufficient liquidity buffer. During the Reporting Period, the Group generated proceeds equivalent to more than RMB12.0 billion from the divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets. As at 30 June 2026, cash, bank balances and term deposits amounted to RMB61.214 billion, an increase compared to the end of 2025; the total debt to total capital ratio was 55.7%, a further decrease compared to the end of 2025. A healthy debt ratio and ample cash reserves strengthen the Group's risk resilience while also enhancing its capacity to seize investment opportunities.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said: "Over the past few years, Fosun has steadfastly advanced its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy, and completed a systematic realignment of 'repairing the roof on a sunny day'. The strong earnings recovery we delivered in the first half of this year validates our strategic direction and sustained focus. Fosun has now returned to a growth trajectory and is well-positioned to accelerate its growth going forward."

Adhering to Innovation-Driven Development, Innovative Drugs Enter a Period of Intensive Approvals and Value Realization

In the first half of 2026, Fosun remained committed to innovation-driven development, fully embraced AI applications, accelerated the conversion of its technology innovations into tangible value, and continued to enhance operational efficiency. During the Reporting Period, Fosun's investment in technology innovation reached RMB4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.7%. Its global innovation system integrating "independent R&D + investment incubation + ecosystem collaboration" continued to gain momentum, fostering a series of globally competitive innovations.

With a focus on addressing unmet clinical needs, Fosun's Health segment delivered notable technology innovation achievements. During the Reporting Period, innovative drugs entered a period of intensive approvals and value realization. Fosun Pharma had a total of 20 indications of 7 innovative drugs approved for launch both domestically and overseas. Among them, FUMAINING (luvoxmetinib tablets) was approved for the treatment of paediatric and adolescent patients with relapsed or refractory Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), continuing to fill the gap in the treatment of rare diseases. In terms of neurodegenerative diseases, Fosun Pharma continued to advance its innovation pipeline. Building upon the rights obtained to develop, register, manufacture and exclusively commercialize AR1001 in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and 10 agreed Southeast Asian countries, Fosun Pharma further secured a global exclusive option for AR1001, with the right to exercise the option, thereby expanding the licensed territory to key global markets including the U.S., Europe and Japan, where it would act as the marketing authorization holder in such regions. Meanwhile, post-marketing confirmatory clinical trials for sodium oligomannate capsules in Chinese mainland have progressed steadily, with more than 1,000 patients enrolled as of 31 July 2026. In addition, HT001, an oral brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in-licensed by Hengtai Bio, an investee and incubated company of Fosun Pharma, commenced its Phase I clinical trial in Australia.

As a core subsidiary in the Health segment, Fosun Pharma achieved operating revenue of RMB20.377 billion. Revenue from innovative drugs recorded a year-on-year increase of 13.84%, with their contribution to pharmaceutical business revenue rising to 33.35%, establishing innovative drugs as a key growth driver.

In terms of biologic innovative drugs, Fosun continued to deliver breakthroughs in the first half of the year. HANSIZHUANG, independently developed by Henlius, received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its perioperative indication in gastric cancer, making it the world's first and only anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for this indication and pioneering a postoperative "chemo-sparing" regimen. HLX43, a core asset in the innovative pipeline, is a potential best-in-class (BIC) broad-spectrum anti-tumor PD-L1 ADC. It has demonstrated preliminary clinical efficacy characterized by high efficacy and low toxicity across multiple solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). To date, more than ten clinical studies of HLX43 as monotherapy or in combination regimens have been initiated, with over 1,500 patients enrolled globally, continuing to evaluate its broad therapeutic potential across multiple solid tumors.

During the Reporting Period, Henlius showcased strong organic growth momentum and sustainable earnings generation, with revenue reaching RMB3.5882 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.3%, and net profit amounting to RMB430.4 million, up 10.3% year-on-year.

Amid the AI wave, Fosun deepened the application of AI across its core businesses and global industrial ecosystem, with a focus on harnessing AI to deliver "practical productivity" and creating tangible industry value.

Fosun Pharma completed the upgrade of its "PharmAID® Pharmaceutical Intelligence Platform V2.0", establishing four key components to support AI-powered product development across the full lifecycle, from early-stage R&D and clinical validation to post-launch commercialization. As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fosun Pharma had rolled out more than 25 high-value AI projects, with more than 50 use cases simultaneously underway. These initiatives span multiple business functions, including pharmaceutical project evaluation, target prediction and molecule optimization. Two AI-assisted and structurally generated new molecules have entered the preclinical candidate (PCC) stage. In March 2026, the next-generation recombinant human hyaluronidase (rHuPH20) injection, independently developed by Henlius, was approved to begin clinical trials in China. Leveraging its "AI for Science" platform, Henlius significantly shortened the enzyme-molecule design cycle from 18 months to 5 months.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, Fosun deeply integrated AI into its cultural tourism, insurance, and intelligent manufacturing businesses. Fosun's Tourism segment accelerated the implementation of "AI G.O" and partnered with a leading technology company to engage in deep collaboration across three key areas: using AI to enhance guest experience, advancing its transition to cloud- and AI-native platforms, and supporting global growth. Leveraging the resource demand brought about by AI technologies, Hainan Mining swiftly expanded its presence in core upstream resources such as fluorite.

Deepening Global Operations to Enhance Quality and Efficiency, Domestic and Overseas Insurance Companies Deliver Broad-Based Improvements

Supported by its business presence and profound operations in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide, Fosun comprehensively advanced its strategy of "Combining Global Resources with China's Capabilities", deeply integrating China's manufacturing capabilities, service capabilities, and innovation dividends with the global market. During the Reporting Period, the Group's overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, accounting for 56.5% of total revenue.

In the first half of 2026, Fosun's subsidiaries continued to build on their globalization capabilities, achieving a series of major breakthroughs in international expansion.

In the field of healthcare, Fosun Pharma's overseas business revenue grew 16.45% year-on-year, accounting for 31.30% of total revenue.This represents an uplift of 3.11 percentage points, and the revenue mix continues to improve. Henlius' HANSIZHUANG was approved for three new indications in the European Union (EU), while HLX11 (pertuzumab injection) was approved in the EU and two HLX14 (denosumab injection) products were approved and commercially launched in Canada. To date, Henlius has 10 products approved in over 60 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Oceania, and has benefited over 1.1 million patients worldwide. Fosun Health continued to advance its internationalization strategy, actively expanding into markets such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, while building an open, stable, and professional international medical collaboration network. In addition, the International Medical Center of Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital was officially inaugurated, forming a full-process, closed-loop international medical service system.

In terms of the consumer and cultural tourism businesses, Yuyuan generated revenue of RMB532 million in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in the first half of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 285.83%, while revenue from the Japanese market reached RMB306 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.09%. The jewelry business also made notable progress in overseas expansion. Laomiao opened 5 new stores in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, overseas markets and duty-free channels, bringing the total number of stores across these channels to 15. Club Med continued to expand its global destination network. Club Med Urban Oasis Hangzhou Longwu officially opened in April 2026, while Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari had its soft opening in July 2026.

In the intelligent manufacturing segment, Hainan Mining's integrated value chain of "Bougouni Lithium Mine in Mali + Hainan Xingzhihai Lithium Salt Processing" operated steadily, serving as a key driver of the company's earnings growth. It completed the delivery of three shipments totaling 70,000 tons of lithium concentrate from Mali, Africa, to Yangpu Port in Hainan, China in the first half of the year. Wansheng's phosphate ester flame retardant project at its Thailand facility successfully commenced operations, filling the gap in Wansheng's overseas manufacturing footprint in this area and further strengthening the resilience of its global supply chain.

With the ongoing advancement of its globalization strategy, Fosun's domestic and overseas insurance companies delivered broad-based improvements in the first half of 2026. As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fidelidade held a 30.1% overall market share in Portugal, its international business accounted for 26.7% of its consolidated total business, while gross written premiums from overseas markets reached EUR1.035 billion. Despite losses from multiple storms in Portugal during the Reporting Period, Fidelidade recorded net profit attributable to owners of the parent of EUR165 million, up 23.8% year-on-year.

Benefiting from its high-quality client base, disciplined underwriting and global business footprint, Peak Reinsurance maintained solid performance. During the Reporting Period, reinsurance revenue and gross written premiums increased by 25.0% and 11.8% year-on- year, respectively, while net profit after tax reached USD89.70 million. Building on its sound financial strength and growing market position, Moody's upgraded Peak Re's rating from Baa1 to A3 in April 2026, with a "stable" outlook.

In Chinese mainland, Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance recorded gross written premiums of RMB8.38 billion in the first half of 2026, up 52.2% year-on-year. Net profit reached RMB780 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 270% and exceeding its net profit for the full year of 2025. Fosun United Health Insurance reported a 36.2% year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit of RMB572 million.

Committed to Business for Good, MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AAA

During the Reporting Period, Fosun continued to gain international recognition for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Its MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to the highest rating of AAA. It was once again included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and ranked among the top 1% in the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026. In addition, its FTSE Russell ESG score remained above the global industry and Chinese corporate averages. It was selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year.

Fosun consistently contributed the "China Solution" to malaria control efforts in Africa. As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fosun Pharma had cumulatively supplied more than 460 million vials of its independently developed artesunate for injection worldwide, saving more than 92 million patients with severe malaria. The "Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention Program", centered on the SPAQ-CO® series of products, has benefited more than 330 million children in Africa.

The "Rural Doctors Program", initiated by Fosun Foundation, continued to cover 78 project counties in 16 provinces, cities and autonomous regions, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million rural families and 16.34 million rural residents. In the first half of 2026, the program provided a total of more than 12,590 group accidental and critical illness insurance policies for rural doctors in project counties, carried out intelligent upgrading for 59 clinics or hospitals, and supported 263 rural doctors in obtaining the qualification of Assistant General Practitioner. Launched in May, the "AI Rural Doctor Assistant 2.0" achieved a 100% service-success rate and a 92% user-satisfaction rate among rural doctors.

Looking ahead, Guo Guangchang said: "The earnings recovery we delivered in the first half of the year was no coincidence. It was the result of Fosun's long-term commitment and sustained focus on its core businesses. Going forward, we will continue to advance innovation-driven and global development in industries where we have established competitive advantages. With a clear path ahead, we are confident that we can steadily restore annual profit to the RMB10 billion level."

SOURCE Fosun