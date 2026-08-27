

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a clinical genetic testing company announced on Thursday that it will collaborate with privately held Angiex, Inc., to use its Signatera test for circulating tumor DNA monitoring in a Phase I study of AGX101, an investigational nuclear-delivered antibody-drug conjugate.



AGX101 targets TM4SF1 to deliver a cytotoxic payload to tumor cells and tumor-associated endothelial cells. The trial is enrolling patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.



Under the partnership, Natera's Signatera will provide longitudinal ctDNA assessments to complement imaging and help evaluate treatment response.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Natera were up 0.01 percent, changing hands at $338.50, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.52 percent higher.



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