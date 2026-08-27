

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $514.5 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $188.4 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $514.5 million or $2.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $4.886 billion from $4.566 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $514.5 Mln. vs. $188.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $4.886 Bln vs. $4.566 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.80 To $ 0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.0 B To $ 5.1 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.70 To $ 8.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.5 B To $ 20.7 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News