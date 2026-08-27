

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $184.30 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $94.19 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Burlington Stores, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.27 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $2.998 billion from $2.701 billion last year.



Burlington Stores, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $184.30 Mln. vs. $94.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.998 Bln vs. $2.701 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.60 To $ 1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: 9 % To 11 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.77 To $ 11.97 Full year revenue guidance: 10 % To 11 %



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