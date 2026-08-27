

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $315 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Best Buy Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $9.779 billion from $9.438 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $315 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $9.779 Bln vs. $9.438 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.70 To $ 6.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 42.3 B To $ 42.8 B



The company expects Q3 FY27 comparable sales to be in the range of 1.0% to 3.0% and adjusted operating income rate to be in the range of 4.1% to 4.2%.



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