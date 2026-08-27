

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree (DLTR) reported second quarter income from continuing operations of $515 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.70, including a $1.31 benefit related to the net impact of tariff refunds. This is compared to $155.5 million or $0.75 per share, prior year. Net income was $514.5 million compared to $188.4 million, last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.70 compared to $0.77, prior year. Net sales increased 7.0% to $4.9 billion. Comparable store net sales increased 3.7%, driven by a 3.3% increase in average ticket and a 0.4% increase in traffic.



For fiscal 2026, Dollar Tree projects adjusted diluted EPS of $7.70 to $8.05 including an approximate $0.60 benefit related to the net impact of tariff refunds. Net sales from continuing operations is projected to be $20.5 billion to $20.7 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 4%. In May, the company projected adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.70 to $7.10.



For third quarter, EPS is currently projected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.95 including an approximate $0.50 impact related to tariff refund reinvestments. Net sales from continuing operations is expected to be $5.0 to $5.1 billion, based on comparable store net sales growth in the range of 3.0% to 4.0%.



In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Dollar Tree shares are down 5.49 percent to $124.92.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News