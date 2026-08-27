

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, Murray's Cheese, a business unit of The Kroger Co. (KR), announced its plan to debut a cave-aged cheese collection at five Murray's Cheese kiosks inside Harris Teeter stores in Charlotte this fall.



The initial launch would include Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Cornelia, Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Barnstorm Blue, Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Hudson Flower, Murray's Cave Aged Mini Greensward, Murray's Cave Aged Original Stockinghall Cheddar, and Murray's Cave Aged Reserve Carpenter's Wheel.



'Our cheese caves allow us to experiment with flavor and be endlessly curious about cheese, and we are thrilled to bring exclusive new offerings to cheese lovers at Harris Teeter,' said Nick Tranchina, President of Murray's Cheese.



In pre-market hours, KR was trading at $58.80, up 0.46 percent on the NYSE.



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