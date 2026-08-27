Verdreifacht, dann -50%: Diese Aktie hängt an Nvidia
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|14:37
|Nvidia Has Reportedly Agreed To Buy AI Model Hosting Platform Hugging Face For $13 Billion
|14:36
|NVIDIA Earnings Lift Market Sentiment Ahead Of Jackson Hole
|CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets got a boost from the strong earnings update and forecast from AI hardware giant NVIDIA. The rally helped quell the discomfort triggered by sticky...
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|14:36
|ChronoScale and Microsoft plan 50 MW AI compute deployment with NVIDIA GB300 systems
|14:34
|Zuversicht nach Nvidia-Zahlen befeuert Chip-Werte - Dax verhalten
|14:30
|Argus reiterates Nvidia stock rating on strong AI demand growth
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|NVIDIA CORPORATION
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