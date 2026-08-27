Valmet Oyj: Valmet delivers the first commercial-scale 3D Fiber line to Metsä Group, enabling high-quality molded fiber packaging production

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on August 27, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. EEST

Metsä Group has selected Valmet to deliver a 3D Fiber molded fiber production line for their mill in Äänekoski, Finland. The investment responds to growing demand for alternatives to replace plastics by enabling high-volume industrial production of three-dimensional fiber-based packaging that is competitive with similar plastic solutions. This investment marks a significant milestone as the world's first commercial-scale implementation of the innovation. It follows Valmet's extensive development, piloting, and the successful launch of the 3D Fiber technology in June 2026. The start-up of the line is scheduled for 2028.

"After years of fruitful co-development with Valmet, including the start-up of the joint demo plant in 2022, Muoto is now entering an exciting new phase. We are expanding our capabilities, deepening customer collaborations, and building the foundations for future growth. At the same time, demand is growing for packaging solutions that combine performance, circularity, and scalability," says Antti Valtonen, Vice President of the Muoto project, Metsä Spring.

"Valmet 3D Fiber technology is the first large-scale molded fiber production technology on the market, and it provides an attractive and competitive end-to-end solution for the growing sustainable packaging market. The investment confirms the market potential of the technology and accelerates the replacement of plastic packaging in high-volume production. Over the years, Metsä Group and Valmet have worked closely together to develop and validate the 3D Fiber technology, creating a strong foundation of trust and shared ambition," says Juho Pyrrö, Head of 3D Fiber at Valmet.

Valmet 3D Fiber technology combines high capacity and speed, automation, and resource efficiency to produce high-quality molded fiber packaging.

Valmet 3D Fiber technology enables the production of lightweight yet rigid end products, including trays, plates, and food packaging containers, offering alternatives to plastic. The technology uses cellulose fibers to form ready-to-use, three-dimensional products directly from pulp, eliminating the need for intermediate steps. Valmet offers a complete solution from fiber processing to automatic packing of end products along with services. With comprehensive testing and piloting opportunities, customers are able to develop and test new end products together with Valmet.

Valmet and Metsä Group have been developing the novel technology together in their demo plant in Äänekoski. The new production line will be located alongside the existing demo plant with a nominal capacity of more than 100 million products per year, demonstrating the scalability of the technology and paving the way for future industrial investments.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received for the third quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

About the customer

Metsä Group is a Finnish forest industry group whose renewable products serve millions of people every day. Metsä focuses on pulp, paperboards, tissue and greaseproof papers, wood products, and wood supply and forest services. Its parent company, Metsäliitto Cooperative, is owned by more than 90,000 Finnish forest owners. In 2025, Metsä's sales totaled EUR 5.8 billion, and the company employed approximately 8,800 people.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Packaging and Paper Machines, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182

Juho Pyrrö, Head of 3D Fiber, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 50 323 2124

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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