Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD) ("CVW Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. For complete details, please refer to the Q2 2026 Condensed Interim Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website: www.CVWSustainableRoyalties.com.

YTD Q2 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, shareholders voted in favour of creating a non-voting class of shares to complete a $50.0 million strategic investment from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax"). The Company subsequently closed the financing, bringing total gross proceeds raised by the Company in 2026 to approximately $100.0 million.

Total accrued revenue from the Company's royalty debenture with Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ("Northstar") was $405,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026, and $795,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2026.

The Company earned interest income of $533,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2026, and $622,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2026.

During the quarter, Northstar closed the final tranche of its US$10.0M private placement, providing additional capital as it continues to debottleneck its Calgary facility. In July 2026, Northstar also announced that it made sales to McAsphalt Industries which is the offtaker for the liquid asphalt oil from Northstar's Calgary facility.

Commercial operations are also advancing at Relocalize's facility in Plant City, Florida. This facility is currently operating and generating revenue, and is scaling-up to full commercial production which is expected in 2027. CVW Royalties expects to receive the first royalty payment in Q3 2026 from Relocalize's Plant City, Florida facility. Relocalize is also actively advancing its Montreal facility and the Company expects to fund this in Q3 2026.

Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW Royalties, stated: "The first half of 2026 was transformational for the Company. In February, we welcomed Relocalize as our second royalty partner, with the ability to finance up to 15 total deployments. In April, we completed a significant financing of $100.0 million which materially strengthened our balance sheet, providing us with significant capital to continue to grow our royalty portfolio. We remain focused on disciplined capital deployment and identifying additional high-quality royalty opportunities, while continuing to advance the commercialization of our CVW technology, to create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company continues to advance discussions across a growing pipeline of sustainability-focused royalty opportunities. The Company's royalty pipeline continues to grow, reflecting increased engagement from project operators and developers, venture capital firms, and government partners, with several opportunities at advanced stages of review.

About CVW Sustainable Royalties

CVW Sustainable Royalties is a royalty platform seeking to build a portfolio of cash flow streams utilizing royalty and royalty-like structures on assets and technologies engaged in the sustainable production of commodities and commodity-like products. The Company expects to achieve this by partnering with companies that have developed specific technologies or are engaged in developing and operating assets. The Company's current portfolio includes its proprietary CVW technology which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fiber and limestone; and a royalty interest in Relocalize's micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

CVW Sustainable Royalties trades on the TSXV under the symbol "CVW", and is quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "CVWFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD".

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's financing plans; the Company's acquisition of royalties on a global scale; expectations concerning the Company's plans and objectives; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the potential for the Company's royalty investment strategy to create value; the Company's strategy to create long-term shareholder value and accelerate growth; and the potential to generate positive, commodity-linked returns through partnerships with sustainable companies. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: current estimates and predictions being based on certain assumptions about the industry in which the Company operates and macroeconomic conditions generally; uncertainties in the timing and receipt of regulatory and exchange approvals; uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation; fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices, currency exchange rates, and other financial conditions, and the resultant effect on the viability of investments; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for our business; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize our projects; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions, which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made, and are necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this press release: the Company's royalty investment strategy will be successfully implemented and will create value for the Company. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to derive benefits from the Company's royalty investment strategy; failure to receive regulatory approvals; the possibility that opportunities will arise that require more cash than the Company has or can reasonably obtain; dependence on key personnel; dependence on corporate collaborations; potential delays; uncertainties related to the early stage of technology and product development; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; uncertainties as to future expense levels and the possibility of unanticipated costs or expenses or cost overruns; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc.