Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Akshay Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. ("CVW Sustainable Royalties" or the "Company") (TSXV: CVW), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efelNga-JlM

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW)

CVW Sustainable Royalties invests in sustainability-focused technologies and operations providing returns linked to commodities and commodity-like products. CVW Sustainable Royalties is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with clean technology innovators in the commodity space. CVW Sustainable Royalties' current portfolio includes its proprietary technology, Creating Value from Waste ("CVW"), which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fiber and limestone; and a royalty interest in Relocalize micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

To learn more, visit: https://cvwsustainableroyalties.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304082

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange