Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an adjustment to its leadership and corporate governance structure. Thomas Hüser will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Company and support Chief Executive Officer and Director Scott Eldridge. In connection with his transition to this executive position, he will relinquish his previous role as Independent Non-Executive Chairman. Mr. Hüser has more than two decades of European metals, industrial, government relations and strategic-minerals experience.

The transition establishes a European-domiciled member of the Company's executive leadership team. Mr. Hüser will now provide the Company with a senior management member located in closer proximity to the Trojárová Antimony Project, Slovak authorities, European policymakers, local stakeholders and potential strategic partners.

Expanded Executive Role and European Responsibilities

In his new capacity, the former Glencore executive, Mr. Hüser, will become more closely involved in the strategic development of Military Metals, with a particular focus on government relations and stakeholder engagement in Europe.

His responsibilities will include advancing the management of the appeal process regarding the cancellation of the Company's exploration license related to the Trojárová Antimony Project, developing institutional and government relations, and further strengthening the Company's governance and organizational structures.

Trojárová represents one of the Company's key strategic European assets and is one of only two sizeable Antimony resources within the European Union 1. Antimony is a Critical Raw Material under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

1 Source: Hallgarten & Company, Military Metals - Trojárová MRE as Largest Sb Target in Europe, April 28, 2026.

Scott Eldridge will continue to lead the Company as Chief Executive Officer and Director and will actively support this development. Mr. Hüser and Mr. Eldridge will work closely together to execute Military Metals' strategic priorities and advance the Company into its next stage of development.

Executive Chairman's Statement

Thomas Hüser, Executive Chairman and Director, stated:

"By assuming the role of Executive Chairman, I intend to contribute my European industrial and public policy experience more directly to the development of Military Metals' key projects in Europe.

"Together with Scott Eldridge, the Board of Directors and the management team, we aim to establish clear responsibilities, systematically advance our key projects, create sustainable value for our shareholders and integrate the Company into critical raw materials value chains, with a particular focus on antimony."

CEO's Statement

Scott Eldridge, CEO and Director of Military Metals, commented: "Mr. Hüser's increased executive involvement represents an important step for Military Metals, his European domicile provides an important local leadership presence. He brings an exceptional combination of metals-industry leadership, European government relations and strategic industrial experience. Furthermore, his background in the international resources industry and engagement with political and regulatory decision-makers is highly complementary to the capabilities of our management team. I look forward to working even more closely with him."

Strengthened Corporate Governance Structure

Recently Military Metals has implemented a substantially strengthened corporate governance framework. The objective is to establish a level of transparency, accountability and clearly defined decision-making authority appropriate for a company seeking to develop strategically important critical-minerals assets, notwithstanding its current small-cap status. The Board expressly supported this approach.

Board and Management Responsibilities

The Company has adopted a formal Board Mandate together with separate written Position Descriptions for the Chair of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer. This provides a clearer delineation between Board oversight, the responsibilities of the Chair and the executive authority of the CEO.

The strengthened framework is intended to ensure that the Executive Chairman's increased operational involvement is accompanied by clearly defined responsibilities, Board oversight and transparent decision-making structures.

Strengthened Independent Board Oversight

Independent Directors will continue to play an essential role in Military Metals' governance structure. They will provide independent oversight and objective decision-making while safeguarding the interests of all shareholders.

These measures are designed to enhance transparency, accountability, compliance and disciplined management reporting as the Company advances its strategic mineral portfolio. Military Metals believes that its revised leadership structure, clearly allocated responsibilities, strengthened corporate governance framework and continued independent Board oversight provide an increasingly robust institutional platform for the Company's next stage of development.

The enhanced structure is particularly relevant as Military Metals advances its strategic antimony assets and expands its engagement with governments, regulatory authorities, strategic partners, potential offtake partners and investors.

Options Cancellation

The Company announces that the board of directors of the Company approved the cancellation of an aggregate of 6,470,000 stock options to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, employees, and permitted consultants (the "Optionees"), being the entirety of the outstanding Options of the Company. The Company is coordinating receipt of written consent from the Optionees prior to any cancellations and no consideration is being paid by the Company in connection with such cancellations. Following the cancellation of the Options, the Company and in accordance with Section 6.5(7) of CSE Policy 6 Distributions & Corporate Finance, the Company anticipates granting new Options to the Optionees after 30 days have elapsed from the date of cancellation.

For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

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About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the anticipated cancellation of Options as outlined or at all, statements regarding the anticipated roles and responsibilities of the Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, the strategic priorities of the Company, the advancement of governmental and institutional relations and stakeholder engagement in Europe, the management and advancement of the appeal process regarding the cancellation of the exploration license related to the Trojarova Antimony Project, the role of independent directors in the Company's governance framework on an ongoing basis, the Company's intention to strengthen its governance framework through the establishment and continued development of additional Board committees and advisory bodies, the expected enhancement of the Company's capabilities in areas including audit and risk management, compensation, corporate governance and strategic development, and the anticipated benefits of the Company's revised leadership structure. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the cancellation of Options by all optionholders, the outcome of the appeal process regarding the cancellation of the exploration license related to the Trojarova Antimony Project, regulatory and political risks in European jurisdictions, changes in government policy regarding critical minerals, the Company's dependence on key personnel including the Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer, the risk that the Company's revised governance and leadership structure may not achieve its intended objectives, the ability of the Company to successfully advance governmental and institutional relations and stakeholder engagement in Europe, and general business, economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311764

Source: Military Metals Corp.