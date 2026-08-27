Catheter Precision, Inc.: Catheter Precision Achieves Major Commercial Milestones with Cardinal Health, Johns Hopkins and the placement of the First VIVO System in Germany

Received First LockeT Purchase Order Through Cardinal Health which serves approximately 90% of U.S. Hospitals though its Medical Products business

Johns Hopkins Hospital, a world-renowned academic medical center, Places First Order for LockeT, VTAK's suture retention device

Places its first VIVO 3D Imaging System with a hospital in Germany, one of the largest electrophysiology markets in Europe.

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc.'s (NYSE American: VTAK) medical device business unit specializing in cardiac electrophysiology solutions, today announced significant commercial growth across its LockeT and VIVO product lines, marked by new U.S. distribution channels, premier hospital adoption, and international expansion.

Key Commercial Highlights:

Cardinal Health Strategic Reach: Catheter Precision received its first purchase order for LockeT via Cardinal Health. As one of the nation's largest distributors-servicing roughly 90% of U.S. hospitals-Cardinal Health provides LockeT a massive streamlined supply chain network across the U.S. healthcare market.

Catheter Precision received its first purchase order for LockeT via Cardinal Health. As one of the nation's largest distributors-servicing roughly 90% of U.S. hospitals-Cardinal Health provides LockeT a massive streamlined supply chain network across the U.S. healthcare market. Johns Hopkins Adoption: The Company secured its first purchase order for LockeT from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore MD, validating the clinical value of the device within one of the world's premier academic medical institutions.

The Company secured its first purchase order for LockeT from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore MD, validating the clinical value of the device within one of the world's premier academic medical institutions. German VIVO System Placement: Expanding its European footprint, Catheter Precision signed a new placement contract for its VIVO System in Germany, continuing its strategy to grow international use.





"These achievements highlight tangible progress across both our LockeT and VIVO product portfolios," said David Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Catheter Precision. "Securing our first Cardinal Health order grants us immediate access to an extensive domestic distribution network to drive broader market adoption. Concurrently, our milestone order with Johns Hopkins validates our clinical offering, while our new VIVO contract in Germany underscores steady international demand."

Jenkins added, "We are beginning to realize the returns on our commercial infrastructure investments. Our focus remains on driving multi-channel growth through expanded U.S. distribution, direct enterprise hospital relationships, and targeted international expansion. Catheter Precision remains committed to scaling its global footprint across top-tier health systems, physicians, and global distribution partners."

About Catheter Precision, Inc.

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) is an innovative medical device company focused on developing breakthrough solutions for cardiac electrophysiology procedures. Its core product portfolio includes the VIVO system, a non-invasive 3D imaging platform designed to assist electrophysiologists in mapping cardiac arrhythmias, and LockeT, a suture retention device designed to assist in vascular closure post-procedure.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT® is a suture retention device indicated for wound healing by distributing suture tension over a larger area in conjunction with standard-of-care closure techniques. LockeT is intended to temporarily secure sutures and aid clinicians in locating and removing sutures efficiently. LockeT is a sterile Class I product registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset) is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias prior to an electrophysiology procedure, potentially streamlining procedural workflow. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and carries the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company focused on developing and commercializing technologies designed to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Company's primary commercial products include the VIVO System and LockeT.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential commercial adoption of LockeT and VIVO, expansion of distribution channels, future product sales, hospital adoption, international expansion and the potential impact of the Company's commercial strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q, for additional information regarding these risks.

Contact

Investor Relations

IR@catheterprecision.com

973-691-2000