Catheter Precision, Inc.: Flyte Secures International Approval to Launch Private Aviation Service Across The Bahamas and Caribbean

Landmark international milestone unlocks significant new markets and broadens Flyte's addressable aviation footprint beyond the United States



New capabilities connect Flyte's growing Florida network with high-demand leisure and resort destinations throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean

Flyte to begin immediate commercialization through direct-to-consumer marketing and strategic partnerships, targeting increased demand, aircraft utilization and customer growth

FORT MILL, S.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte, a subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), today announced that it has received the necessary approvals to expand flight operations from the United States into The Bahamas and Caribbean, marking an important expansion of Flyte's addressable market and regional operating footprint.

The approval enables Flyte to offer private charter service connecting its growing Florida presence with destinations throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean, opening an entirely new geographic market for the company.

With Florida serving as one of Flyte's core growth markets, the expansion creates a natural extension of the company's existing short-haul private aviation model. Major population centers across South Florida sit within close proximity to some of the most highly traveled leisure destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean, making them particularly well suited for Flyte's fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets.

"This is a major step forward for Flyte and our expansion throughout the Southeast," said Marc Sellouk, Founder & CEO. "Florida has always been an important piece of our growth strategy, but the opportunity becomes significantly larger when our network extends beyond the Florida coastline. We can now connect our customers directly to some of the most desirable destinations in The Bahamas and Caribbean while continuing to build the regional aviation network we believe Flyte is uniquely positioned to serve."

Flyte expects the new capabilities to create additional demand across leisure, second-home and resort travel while increasing the number of destinations that can be served by aircraft positioned throughout Florida.

Potential routes include service from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Naples and other Florida markets to destinations such as Nassau, Bimini, Marsh Harbour, Eleuthera and additional Caribbean destinations within the operating range of Flyte's fleet.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is particularly well suited for these missions, allowing Flyte to provide customers with an efficient private aviation option for regional routes that can be underserved or economically inefficient for larger traditional private jets.

The expansion also supports Flyte's broader strategy of building density around regional operating hubs. As Flyte continues to grow its fleet, the company intends to strategically position aircraft in markets where each aircraft can serve both strong domestic demand and surrounding regional destinations.

"The value of our Florida operation changes dramatically as we expand the number of destinations those aircraft can serve," added Sellouk. "An aircraft based in Florida is no longer limited to connecting cities within the state or Southeast. It can now serve an international leisure market sitting just off the coast. We believe that creates a meaningful opportunity to drive additional demand, increase aircraft utilization and continue expanding the Flyte customer base."

Flyte plans to begin marketing its expanded Bahamas and Caribbean capabilities immediately through its direct-to-consumer platform, strategic partnerships and existing customer network.

About Flyte

Flyte is a technology-driven private aviation company focused on modernizing regional private travel. Through its growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and direct-to-consumer booking platform, Flyte provides customers with a simple and efficient way to book private flights throughout its expanding network. Flyte is focused on connecting high-demand regional markets while leveraging technology, strategic fleet positioning and a differentiated aircraft platform to make private aviation more accessible and efficient.

For more information, visit flyflyte.com.



