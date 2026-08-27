TOKYO, Aug 27, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) is participating in Girls Meet STEM, a tour-based experiential program in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields for female junior high and high school students, organized by the Yamada Shintaro D&I Foundation in collaboration with technical colleges, universities, companies, and research institutions. Under the theme "Gold Is More Than Bars and Jewelry! Discover Gold in Everyday Life and Explore Careers in Gold and STEM", TANAKA held a plant tour at its Shonan Plant on August 6, 2026.TANAKA joined the Girls Meet STEM program with the aim of contributing to the creation of a society in which the younger generation can consider their future paths and careers while broadening their horizons, free from stereotypes regardless of gender or traditional distinctions between the humanities and STEM fields. As part of efforts to support the active participation of diverse talent in the STEM fields, this tour included opportunities to interact with female employees working at TANAKA and a tour of the plant. Twenty participants (11 junior high school students and 9 high school students), selected by lottery from among the applicants, took part in the tour. Following a company presentation, participants toured the Shonan Plant, where they observed the process of recycling precious metals from scraps containing precious metals, as well as the analysis of precious metal grades, deepening their understanding of TANAKA's businesses, including precious metal recycling and its manufacturing operations. Furthermore, through a hands-on experience with gold bullion, they were able to experience precious metals in a more tangible way. The tour was followed by a roundtable discussion with female employees from STEM backgrounds, during which they shared what had inspired them to pursue STEM, the roles they currently hold, and what they found rewarding about their work. Participants asked questions regarding further education and future careers, and the dialogue with employees gave them the opportunity to visualize what it is like to work in the STEM fields in more concrete terms.After the tour, participants shared their thoughts, making comments like, "I'm currently thinking of going into the humanities, but I've realized that a career in STEM could be enjoyable too," and "I want to take an interest in all sorts of things and try my hand at various challenges without categorizing my pursuits in terms of 'humanities' and 'sciences'."The diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) lead at TANAKA expressed their commitment to continuing such initiatives in the future: "I would be delighted if this event helped participants feel more connected to the STEM fields and manufacturing, serving as a catalyst for them to reflect on their own career paths and future potential. I also believe that the roundtable discussion provided an opportunity for our female employees to reflect on their own future career paths. We intend to continue offering such opportunities on an ongoing basis."TANAKA will continue communicating the vital role precious metals play in supporting society, as well as their potential, and remain committed to creating opportunities for the younger generation who will shape the future to deepen their understanding of the STEM fields and broaden their own horizons.Event OverviewEvent Name: Girls Meet STEM Shonan Plant Tour"Gold Is More Than Bars and Jewelry! Discover Gold in Everyday Life and Explore Careers in Gold and STEM"Date and Time: August 6, 2026, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.Venue: Shonan Plant, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.Eligibility: Students from the first year of junior high school to the third year of high school who are registered as or identify as femaleNo. of Participants: 20 (11 junior high school students and 9 high school students)Program:1. Opening / company introduction2. Shonan Plant tour- Tour of the process of recycling precious metals from scraps containing such metals- Hands-on experience with bullion- Tour of the department that analyzes precious metal grades3. Roundtable discussion with female employeesYamada Shintaro D&I FoundationThe Yamada Shintaro D&I Foundation is a public interest foundation established in July 2021 by Shintaro Yamada, CEO of Mercari, Inc., with the aim of creating a society in which everyone can realize their potential through the promotion of diversity and inclusion (D&I). In particular, it focuses on the gender gap in STEM and runs initiatives to support female junior high and high school students in their pursuit of further education and career paths in the STEM fields.Official website: https://shinfdn.org/en/aboutGirls Meet STEMGirls Meet STEM is a tour-based experiential program in the STEM fields for female junior high and high school students, which the Yamada Shintaro D&I Foundation runs in collaboration with technical colleges, universities, companies, and research institutions. Participants visit the campuses and laboratories of technical colleges and universities, as well as corporate offices, to gain firsthand experience of real-world STEM environments. In addition, through interactions with female undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as women in the workplace, the participants are able to expand their options for further education and careers.Official website: https://gms.shinfdn.org/Company InformationAbout TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260827_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.