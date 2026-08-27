

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - More than 1,300 people are missing after severe flooding hit along the Tibet-Nepal border on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction and mounting death tolls.



At least half of the missing persons are foreigners, reports say.



They are tourists from India, the United States, Australia and the UK.



Workers inside hydropower facilities also are among the missing.



More than 800 people are missing in Nepal while at least 558 people are missing in the Nepal side of the border.



Nearly 200 bodies have reportedly been recovered so far.



Settlements, markets, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure were swept away or damaged by surging mud and water, with roads cut off and electricity disrupted, the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA, reported.



The UN office in China is also reporting damage and significant numbers of casualties and destruction in the Chinese autonomous region of Tibet.



A glacial collapse and debris flow triggered the disaster, according to the US Geological Survey.



UN said that starting Thursday, UNICEF will be deploying staff and trucks carrying relief supplies.



The UN Resident Coordinator's office and OCHA are helping secure satellite imagery and analysis over the area impacted by the floods.



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