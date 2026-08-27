Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, today announced that it has entered into and closed a new credit agreement (the "New Credit Agreement") with National Bank of Canada. The New Credit Agreement replaces CareRx's existing credit facility and will provide the Company with a larger, more flexible capital structure to support its continued growth.

"Establishing this relationship with National Bank, a premier banking partner, is an important milestone for CareRx as we position the Company for further growth," said Puneet Khanna, President & Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "The New Credit Agreement will strengthen our balance sheet, lower our overall cost of capital, and give us dedicated capacity to invest in the business. It reflects the confidence our lender has in our strategy and provides us with the financial flexibility to capitalize on future growth and margin-enhancing opportunities."

Under the terms of the New Credit Agreement:

At closing, the New Credit Agreement includes up to a $20 million senior secured revolving operating facility (the " Revolver "), up to a $40 million senior secured term loan (the " Term Loan "), and up to a $10 million senior secured facility dedicated to acquisitions and capital expenditures (the " Acquisition and Capex Facility ", and together with the Revolver and the Term Loan, the " Credit Facilities ").

"), up to a $40 million senior secured term loan (the " "), and up to a $10 million senior secured facility dedicated to acquisitions and capital expenditures (the " ", and together with the Revolver and the Term Loan, the " "). Subject to the terms of the New Credit Agreement, CareRx can increase the principal amount of the Revolver as well as the Acquisition and Capex Facility by up to an aggregate of $20 million, giving the Company additional access to capital as its needs evolve.

The New Credit Agreement provides for the potential syndication of the Credit Facilities in the future, further increasing the Company's potential availability of capital and financial flexibility.

At closing, the Company completed a draw of $40 million under the Term Loan, with no amounts drawn under the Revolver or the Acquisition and Capex Facility. The proceeds of this draw will be used to repay and discharge the outstanding amounts under the Company's existing credit facility.

The Company will realize cost savings under the New Credit Agreement relative to its existing facility.

The Credit Facilities are secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, and are subject to customary financial and non-financial covenants, including restrictions on incurring additional debt, distributions, and acquisitions.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, and statements about possible future events, including statements about the flexibility provided by the New Credit Agreement, the Company's future growth, the effect of the New Credit Agreement on the Company's ability to invest in the business, and the Company's potential availability of capital. Statements constituting a financial outlook in this press release include those regarding the impact of the New Credit Agreement on the Company's balance sheet, its future cost of capital, and the expectation that the Company will realize cost savings under the New Credit Agreement relative to its existing facility. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to management. Statements including a financial outlook are included for the purpose of providing management's perspective on the Company's anticipated future business operations and financial results and such outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements, including statements containing a financial outlook, are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and future developments, as well as assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Forward-looking statements, including those containing a financial outlook are based on assumptions, including with respect to future interest rates, the Company's net leverage, the Company's strategies and plans for growth, and the potential availability of capital. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and other economic conditions, the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, reliance on contracts with key care operators, and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. The foregoing risks and factors are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements, including its financial outlook. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change.

Any forward-looking statement (including any financial outlook) speaks only as of the date of such statement, and other than as specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and it expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements, including those constituting a financial outlook, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311794

Source: CareRx Corporation