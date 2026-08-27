

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - NEXTDC Limited (NXT.AX), an Australian data centre operator, on Thursday reported a profit for fiscal 2026, compared with a loss a year ago, primarily due to a fair value gain on investment properties.



Profit after tax was A$82.10 million, compared with a loss of A$60.50 million a year earlier.



The company recorded a fair value gain on investment properties of A$128.8 million compared with nil a year ago.



Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was A$90.20 million, compared with a loss of A$8.40 million a year earlier.



EBITDA rose 12% to A$352.70 million, including a A$128.80 million fair value gain on investment property.



Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 15% to A$248.80 million from A$216.70 million.



Total revenue increased 16% to A$496.50 million from A$427.20 million a year earlier. Net revenue also rose 16% to A$405.00 million from A$350.20 million.



For fiscal 2027, NEXTDC expects net revenue of A$615.00 million to A$640.00 million and underlying EBITDA of A$385.00 million to A$410.00 million.



On the ASX, NEXTDC shares closed down 1.59% at A$13.58 on Thursday.



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