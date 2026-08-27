SMX Public Limited: Digital Product Passports Move From Concept to Reality, SMX Brings Physical Materials Into the Digital Economy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Bitcoin is up, enthusiasm around digital assets is surging again, and the race to bring more of the global economy on-chain is accelerating. But as investors and institutions embrace tokenization, one question is becoming increasingly important: what does the digital asset actually represent? SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) provides a link to real-world assets and commodities, connecting physical materials to persistent digital identities through its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP). The timing is significant. In July, the European Commission launched the EU's Digital Product Passport Registry and testing environment, while financial markets continue pushing deeper into the tokenization of real-world assets. Together, those developments are turning the connection between physical materials and digital infrastructure from an idea into an economic necessity.

The Passport Is Becoming Infrastructure

The European Union's Digital Product Passport framework is designed to create a digital container for products, components and materials, providing information that can support sustainability, circularity and regulatory compliance. Its new registry allows unique product identifiers and associated information to become part of an operational system.

That reflects a broader shift in the global economy. Companies increasingly need to know where materials originated, what they contain, how they were processed, whether sustainability claims can be substantiated and what happens to them after their initial use.

The problem is that much of this information has traditionally existed separately from the material itself.

SMX's technology is designed to close that gap.

From Material to Digital Identity

SMX's molecular marking technology embeds an invisible identifier directly into physical materials. That identifier can be connected to a secure digital record, creating a persistent material memory capable of following a material through manufacturing, trade, reuse, recycling and re-entry into commerce.

The DMPP brings those capabilities together, connecting information including origin, composition, chain of custody, certification, manufacturing history, recycled content, reuse, ownership and lifecycle status.

The distinction is important. A conventional digital record can document what someone says a material is. A certificate can support a claim. A blockchain can establish that a transaction occurred.

SMX begins with the physical material itself.

That creates a persistent relationship between the physical asset and the digital information describing it.

Why the Timing Matters

Several forces are converging at once.

Regulators want greater transparency. Manufacturers need evidence of origin and composition. Recyclers need better intelligence about incoming materials. Brands face growing pressure to substantiate sourcing and sustainability claims. At the same time, financial markets are rapidly exploring tokenized versions of real-world assets.

That last development could significantly expand the importance of physical-to-digital authentication.

Bitcoin helped demonstrate the power of digitally native assets. The next frontier is increasingly about bringing physical value into digital markets: commodities, precious metals, materials and other assets that exist in the real world.

But putting a digital representation of gold, silver, plastic or another commodity on a blockchain does not automatically establish that the physical asset behind it is authentic.

That is where SMX's technology becomes particularly relevant.

The Missing Link Between Physical and Digital

The DMPP links the physical identity created through molecular marking with secure digital infrastructure, providing a foundation for digital passports that remain connected to the underlying material.

For plastics, that can mean identifying composition and recycled content. For gold and silver, it can connect certification with the physical precious metal. For rare earths and strategic materials, it can establish records associated with provenance, composition and movement. For textiles, it can preserve lifecycle information as products move through manufacturing, resale, recycling and reuse.

Different markets, same principle: if physical materials are going to participate in an increasingly digital economy, their digital identities need a reliable connection to the assets they represent.

From Compliance Tool to Commercial Asset

That potentially moves the DMPP well beyond regulatory compliance.

A manufacturer can gain greater visibility into inputs. A recycler can better understand materials entering recovery streams. A trader can access a more complete record of provenance and custody. Brands can substantiate claims using information connected to the underlying material. Financial institutions can gain additional information about physical assets represented digitally.

In that environment, the passport becomes more than documentation. It becomes commercial infrastructure.

And as tokenization expands, that infrastructure could become increasingly valuable. Digital markets can make assets easier to transact, divide, transfer and finance, but their usefulness ultimately depends on confidence in what those digital representations signify.

For real-world assets, trust begins in the real world.

The Rise of the Verifiable Material

The EU's Digital Product Passport framework and the expansion of real-world-asset tokenization may appear to come from different worlds, but both are pushing toward the same requirement: physical assets need reliable digital identities.

SMX launched its DMPP in April 2026 to connect physical materials and products with secure digital records across markets including plastics, metals, precious materials and rare earth elements. Its infrastructure combines molecular material identification with digital records, traceability, lifecycle mapping and digital representations of physical materials.

Since then, the market around that technology has moved quickly.

Digital Product Passports are shifting from regulatory concept toward operational infrastructure. Bitcoin and digital assets have renewed enthusiasm for tokenization. Real-world assets are becoming an increasingly important part of that conversation. Manufacturers, regulators and markets are simultaneously demanding greater transparency and accountability.

The next phase of the digital economy may therefore be less about creating assets that exist only digitally and more about creating trusted digital identities for assets that already exist physically.

SMX is building the connection between those two worlds.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/digital-product-passports-move-from-concept-to-reality-smx-bring-1213112