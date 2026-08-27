Food Culture Inc. Advances Governance and Growth Initiatives

Company plans to retain a PCAOB-registered audit firm in September 2026 as part of broader efforts to strengthen financial reporting and corporate governance; Stadium expansion and additional product introductions remain key growth priorities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Food Culture Inc. (OTC PINK:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company") today outlined initiatives intended to strengthen its corporate governance and financial-reporting framework while advancing the next phase of its growth strategy.

Corporate Governance and Financial Reporting

The Company's financial statements are currently unaudited, and the Company currently reports under the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard. As part of its reporting-development plan, the Company intends to retain an independent public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") during September 2026 to begin the audit process for its financial statements.

The Company also intends to identify and appoint two independent directors and establish an audit committee. Together with the planned retention of a PCAOB-registered audit firm, these initiatives are intended to enhance transparency, strengthen oversight and establish governance and financial-reporting infrastructure appropriate to the Company's planned growth and continued development as a public company.

As this infrastructure develops, the Company may evaluate additional capital-markets opportunities if and when management determines appropriate.

Growth Initiatives

The Company's governance and reporting initiatives are being advanced alongside its operating strategy.

The Company introduced Stadium premium vodka in Ontario in June 2026 as a limited-run collector series using a proprietary recipe developed in cooperation with Lazuli Vodka and produced at LAUNCHPAD in Collingwood, Ontario. The launch provided operating experience across product development, production, regulatory approvals and distribution.

Beginning in September 2026, the Company intends to move Stadium beyond its limited run toward continuing distribution, initially prioritizing practical markets in Canada and the northern United States and pursuing licensed bars and restaurants and retail liquor outlets. The Company is also evaluating additional product introductions across its premium beverage portfolio using the same asset-light approach to brand development and third-party production.

Updated Corporate and Security Information

The Company recently became aware that certain third-party and brokerage databases may contain outdated or inconsistent information concerning Food Culture Inc. To help address these discrepancies, the Company has published a supplemental disclosure through the OTC Disclosure & News Service that consolidates its current corporate and security information in a single dated document, including its CUSIP number, transfer agent, share capital, principal executive office, and current officer and director information.

The Company is also proactively contacting market participants and data providers to help ensure that their records accurately reflect the Company's current information. These efforts are intended to improve the accuracy, consistency and accessibility of information concerning the Company. The Company cannot control the timing or actions of third parties, and no assurance can be given as to when their records may be updated.

The supplemental disclosure is available on the Company's OTC Markets profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FCUL.

About Food Culture Inc.

Food Culture Inc. develops and markets premium spirits and ready-to-drink products across a flexible portfolio of brands, labels and formats. Under its asset-light model, the Company owns or licenses brands and packaging designs and works with qualified partners on recipe development and production, without maintaining substantial owned production infrastructure. This model supports controlled overhead and allows products to be tailored to particular consumers, occasions and distribution channels. The Company introduced Stadium premium vodka in Ontario in June 2026 as a limited-run collector series using a proprietary recipe developed in cooperation with Lazuli Vodka and produced at LAUNCHPAD.

For additional information, please visit:

https://www.foodcultureinc.com

Contact:

Ruben Yakubov

President

(o) +1 416 565 5467

ir@foodcultureinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's intended retention of a PCAOB-registered audit firm and commencement and completion of an audit; the intended appointment of independent directors and establishment of an audit committee; the Company's evaluation of possible future capital-markets opportunities; the role of the redesigned website; the intended expansion, production, distribution and sales of Stadium premium vodka; and additional product development and introductions. Words such as "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "will," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the availability of financing; the availability, cost and timing of audit services and qualified director candidates; the completion, timing and results of any audit; changes in or the Company's ability to satisfy requirements applicable to any future market opportunity; the discretion of relevant market operators or regulatory authorities; production capacity and scheduling; product-development timing; applicable regulatory, licensing, listing and labeling requirements; distributor, retailer and other commercial-partner acceptance; consumer demand; and market conditions. The Company is not subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are not available to the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company does not solicit or recommend the purchase or sale of its securities and does not provide investment advice.

SOURCE: Food Culture, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/food-culture-inc.-advances-governance-and-growth-initiatives-1213187