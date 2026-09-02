Food Culture Inc. Appoints Two Independent Directors and Vice President, Investor Relations

Appointments support the governance and financial-reporting initiatives outlined on August 27, 2026, and strengthen the Company's investor communications

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Food Culture Inc. (OTCID:FCUL) ("FCUL" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Alena Ivanova and Efraim Babayov to its board of directors as independent directors, and the appointment of Timofey Katerinko, as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Independent Directors

On August 27, 2026, the Company stated that it intended to identify and appoint two independent directors and to establish an audit committee. Ms. Ivanova and Mr. Babayov are those two independent directors. The appointments add accounting, finance and public-company experience to the board.

Ms. Ivanova holds an Honours Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree from York University in Toronto with a specialization in accounting, with coursework in financial accounting, corporate finance, taxation and auditing. She has approximately fifteen years of accounting and bookkeeping experience covering accounts payable and accounts receivable, billing and invoicing, payroll processing and remittances, bank reconciliations and year-end reporting support. Since 2010, Ms. Ivanova has also been a registered real estate salesperson with Sutton Group-Admiral Realty Inc. in Vaughan, Ontario, a role in which she prepares and explains contracts and required disclosures, works within applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and negotiates on behalf of clients. Ms. Ivanova is based in Ontario and is fluent in English and Russian.

Mr. Babayov holds a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Marketing from Champlain College Vermont in Tel Aviv, Israel. He has spent his career in the international gemstone and diamond trade, first in his family's gems and precious metals business as a gemologist and, since 2017, as Factory Manager of G.L.D. Diamonds in Ramat Gan, Israel, a diamond trading house with cutting operations in Israel and Thailand that supplies precisely sized and calibrated stones. Mr. Babayov currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of Wee-Cig International Corporation, where he is the sole officer and director, and has served on the boards of other early-stage public companies. He brings to the board direct experience with the periodic reporting, disclosure and certification obligations that apply to public issuers, together with international commercial and supply-chain experience.

With these appointments, the board intends to proceed with the establishment of an audit committee as described in the Company's August 27, 2026 announcement.

Vice President, Investor Relations

The Company has appointed Timofey Katerinko as Vice President, Investor Relations. In this role, Mr. Katerinko, who works professionally as Tim Chupinin, will be responsible for shareholder communications, investor materials and the Company's presentation to the investment community.

Mr. Katerinko is a brand and communications professional with more than seven years of experience building brand identity systems, campaign strategy and visual communications for consumer and corporate clients in Europe. He has led brand identity, packaging and campaign development, produced corporate and stakeholder presentations and large-format brand activations, and managed creative and production teams across multiple countries. He is a co-founder of two independent ventures in the music and live-events sectors. Mr. Katerinko holds a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Visual Communications from Media University Berlin, with additional study in media and event management, and is fluent in English, Russian and German.

The Company's business model centers on owned or licensed brands and packaging designs. The appointment is intended to bring a consistent approach to the Company's brand, corporate and investor communications.

Governance and Reporting Context

The Company's financial statements are currently unaudited, and the Company reports under the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard. As described on August 27, 2026, the Company intends to retain an independent public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") during September 2026 to begin the audit process for its financial statements. The appointments, planned audit committee and intended audit engagement are aimed at strengthening oversight, transparency and financial reporting as the Company develops. Any future application for a higher market tier or listing would remain subject to the Company's decision to proceed and its ability to meet the applicable requirements.

About Food Culture Inc.

Food Culture Inc. develops and markets premium spirits and ready-to-drink products across a flexible portfolio of brands, labels and formats. Under its asset-light model, the Company owns or licenses brands and packaging designs and works with qualified partners on recipe development and production, without maintaining substantial owned production infrastructure. This model supports controlled overhead and allows products to be tailored to particular consumers, occasions and distribution channels. The Company introduced Stadium premium vodka in Ontario in June 2026 as a limited-run collector series using a proprietary recipe developed in cooperation with Lazuli Vodka and produced at LAUNCHPAD.

For additional information, please visit:

https://www.foodcultureinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended establishment of an audit committee; the Company's intended retention of a PCAOB-registered audit firm and the commencement and completion of an audit; the responsibilities and expected contributions of the Company's directors and officers; and any future application for a higher market tier or listing. Words such as "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "will," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continued service of the Company's directors and officers; the availability, cost and timing of audit services; the completion, timing and results of any audit; the Company's ability to satisfy the requirements applicable to any future market tier or listing; the discretion of relevant market operators and regulatory authorities; the availability of financing; and market conditions. The Company is not subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13(a) or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are not available to the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company does not solicit or recommend the purchase or sale of its securities and does not provide investment advice.

Contact

Ruben Yakubov

President

(o) +1 416 565 5467

ryakubov@foodcultureinc.com

SOURCE: Food Culture, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/food-culture-inc.-appoints-two-independent-directors-and-vice-president-1215173