SLAM Exploration Ltd.: SLAM Exploration Intersects New Discovery of Massive Sulphide Mineralization at Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project

Three holes cutting sulphide intervals in new discovery area 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone; Drilling paused for mid-summer break, set to resume next week.

MIRAMICHI, NB / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL)(OTCQB:SXLXF) ("SLAM" or the "Company") is pleased to report a new mineral discovery from diamond drill hole GW26-36 on its 100%-owned Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. Located 2,000 meters northwest of the Logan zone, Hole GW26-36 intersected a 67.4 meter core interval of sulphide mineralization associated with a VTEM plate model. Sulphide mineralization was also cored in holes GW26-37 and in GW26-38.

Highlights

GW26-36 intersected a 67.4-metre zone of sustained pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization from 124.4 m to 191.8 m, hosting multiple discrete massive sulphide intervals, including 126.5-128.6 m, 140.7-142.0 m, 142.35-142.4 m, 144.5-144.7 m, 151.0-151.7 m and 166.3-167.5 m, with semi-massive sulphide at 157-158 m and 165.4-166.3 m.

GW26-37 intersected a discrete massive sulphide interval at 162.5-162.9 m, within a broader disseminated mineralized envelope.

GW26-38, the deepest hole of the program at 338 m, cored a chalcopyrite-bearing interval at 158.2-160.2 meters and a netted-texture chalcopyrite-bearing sulphide interval from 269.6 m to 272.8 m, along with a further

All three holes remain open to interpretation pending assay results. Mineralization described in this release is based on visual observations made during core logging and has not been confirmed by assay.

The drill is currently on a scheduled two-week break and is expected to and is expected to resume next week to complete the 2026 diamond drilling campaign.

Table 1: Summary of Selected Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphide Intervals

Hole Interval Result GW26-36 124.4 - 191.8 m Broad zone of sustained pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization hosting multiple massive sulphide intervals GW26-36 incl. 140.7 - 142.0 m Massive sulphide GW26-36 incl. 142.35 - 142.4 m Massive sulphide GW26-36 incl. 151.0 - 151.7 m Massive sulphide GW26-37 162.5 - 162.9 m Massive sulphide GW26-38 269.6 - 272.8 m Netted-texture pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization

Note: Sulphide textures and intervals described are based on visual observations made during core logging and have not been confirmed by assay. True widths have not yet been determined. See "Qualified Person" and "Cautionary Statement" below.

Hole GW26-36

GW26-36 was collared at azimuth 225°, dipped at -80°, and completed to a depth of 212 m between July 28 and July 31, 2026. The hole intersected a near-surface semi-massive sulphide interval from 12.4 m to 12.75 m within a broader zone of blebby to disseminated pyrrhotite mineralization from 10.8 m to 12.4 m, before returning to weaker disseminated mineralization through the intermediate portion of the hole. The most significant results came from 124.4 m to 191.8 m, where sustained pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite mineralization intensified into several massive sulphide intervals, the strongest being at 142.35-142.4 m. Mineralization in this zone terminates at a coarse-grained to fine-grained gabbro contact at 191.8 m.

Hole GW26-37

GW26-37 was collared at a nominal dip of -50° (down-hole surveys of -49.81° to -47.62°) and completed to 286 m between July 29 and August 5, 2026. Disseminated pyrrhotite mineralization was logged intermittently from 37 m to 195.7 m, with the interval culminating in a discrete massive sulphide zone at 162.5-162.9 m, predominately pyrrhotite. A zone of finely disseminated to locally netted-textured mineralization was also logged from 174.5 m to 195.7 m.

Hole GW26-38

GW26-38, the deepest hole drilled to date at Goodwin, was collared at -50° and completed to 338 m between July 29 and August 12, 2026. The hole intersected a long interval of fine, weakly disseminated pyrrhotite mineralization from 46.2 m to 171.5 m, with trace chalcopyrite and pyrite, including a chalcopyrite-enriched interval at 158.2-160.2 m. At depth, the hole returned its strongest result: a netted-texture pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite zone from 269.6 m to 272.8 m, with a further zone of netted to blebby mineralization logged at 281.9-282.6 m.

Netted-texture sulphide mineralization in gabbro core from approximately 260-271 m depth, Goodwin drill program, Bathurst Mining Camp, NB.

Core box from approximately 272 m depth, corresponding to the netted-texture mineralized interval in hole GW26-38.

Program Update

The Goodwin 2026 diamond drilling program is currently on a scheduled two-week break. Drilling is expected to resume next week and continue through completion of the planned 7,000-metre campaign. Samples from GW26-36, GW26-37 and GW26-38 have been submitted for analysis, and the Company will report assay results as they are received and reviewed.

NBJMAP Grant Of $60,000

SLAM Exploration Ltd. has been awarded a grant of $60,000 by the Province Of New Brunswick in support of the 2026 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. The Company wishes to thank the Province for its continued support and recognition of the strategic mineral potential at Goodwin.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

A total of 992 core samples have been collected from the 12 completed holes (GW26-26 through GW26-38, excluding the abandoned GW26-35) and submitted for multi-element assay. Quality control samples, comprising certified reference standards and blanks, were inserted at regular intervals in accordance with industry-standard protocols. All samples were collected, labelled and sealed by SLAM field personnel. Core is stored securely at the Company's core logging facility in Bathurst. Assay results will be reported in subsequent news releases as they are received.

About the Goodwin Project

The Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project covers 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres) in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick, Canada. Background on the VTEM survey, target generation and the design of the current 7,000 meter program is set out in the Company's news releases dated June 1 and June 17, 2026. Significant historical intercepts on the property include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 2.19% Cu-Eq, including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval, from hole GW24-02, as reported in a news release dated August 7, 2024.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd.

SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. The portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of New Brunswick. The Company also holds the Jake Lee gold project, where a new gold vein discovered in 2025 has returned up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples, and the Menneval gold project, where a soil anomaly measuring approximately 3,000 by 2,500 meters has returned gold-bearing samples up to 0.683 g/t gold.

SLAM is a project generator and expects to receive further cash and share payments in 2026. In 2025, the Company received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) pursuant to the Wedge project agreement, and a cash payment of $60,000 plus 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects additional cash and share payments on both the Wedge copper-zinc project and the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM's corporate presentation, click here. Additional information is available on SLAM's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow SLAM on X @SLAMGold, and join the Company newsletter here to receive timely company updates and news releases.

Qualifying Statement

Mike Taylor, P.Geo., President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the contents of this news release.

Contact Information

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

506-623-8960 · mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

902-273-2387 · jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances, and are often identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the exploration potential of the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project; the interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including that historical exploration results and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SLAM Exploration Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/slam-exploration-intersects-new-discovery-of-massive-sulphide-mineralization-at-g-1213049