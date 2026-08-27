

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has disbursed Romania its first payment of €2.5 billion under the Security Action for Europe defense instrument.



This represents 15 percent of the Commission's total allocation of €16.7 billion.



SAFE is a €150 billion financial instrument providing loans to Member States. It primarily funds joint procurement of ammunition, missiles, air defense, and ground combat systems produced within the EU. It is part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan, which aims to unlock more than €800 billion in defense investment across the European Union.



The pre-financing will help Romania accelerate priority defense investments, strengthen resilience, and modernize its military capabilities in line with shared European goals. SAFE is designed to enable swift, co-ordinated action, improve the ability of European forces to work together, and strengthen Europe's defense industry, including through joint procurement and closer cross-border co-operation.



European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said, 'Today's €2.5 billion payment to Romania under SAFE is a major milestone for European defense and a more sovereign Europe. This funding will strengthen Romania's defense capabilities and industrial base, while contributing to Europe's overall security. SAFE is a clear demonstration of our strong commitment to European security, and to the resilience and to defense of our Eastern Flank.'



This payment follows the completion of all required procedural steps and reflects the EU's commitment to providing timely, practical support through SAFE. Further payments will follow as agreed milestones and implementation are met.



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