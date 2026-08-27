London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has assigned the Company a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'B-' with a Positive Outlook.

The rating follows an extensive review of Gorilla's business, financial profile and growth strategy. Fitch highlighted Gorilla's positioning within the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market in South & South-East Asia where it noted that "the constraint is not customer demand but access to deployable power and GPU capacity".

Fitch also recognised the Company's deleveraging potential as its new data centre projects scale, stating that "Deleveraging is supported by EBITDA growth with good visibility over the next few years." Fitch expects dividends from Gorilla's project SPVs to begin flowing to the parent from 2029 or potentially earlier as project-finance debt is repaid.

Gorilla believes the rating represents an important milestone in the continued development of its capital structure. A public credit rating provides lenders and institutional investors with an independent assessment of Gorilla's credit profile and supports the Company's ability to access a broader range of debt financing solutions at both Group and SPV level.

Over time, Gorilla believes this should help broaden its sources of capital, strengthen the resilience of its funding base and support more efficient financing of its global AI infrastructure programme.

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology, commented: "As Gorilla invests billions of dollars into the infrastructure required for our next phase of growth, establishing an independent credit rating is an important step in broadening our access to global capital. Fitch's Positive Outlook reflects the significant earnings growth and deleveraging potential embedded in our strategy. We see this rating as another important building block as Gorilla scales into a leading AI infrastructure platform across Asia."

The full Fitch Ratings report is available at:

https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-assigns-gorilla-technology-group-inc-first-time-idr-of-b-outlook-positive-24-08-2026

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centers. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government and Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues and our ability to sign new contracts and execute existing contracts, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311788

Source: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.