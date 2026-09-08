London, United Kingdom and Chennai - India--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that equipment deliveries are under way, for its Yotta AI infrastructure programme in India, marking the transition from signed contracts and capital deployment into physical execution.

Gorilla believes this execution milestone reinforces management's previously stated ambition of approximately US$500 million in revenue in 2027, as the Company commences the phased delivery and deployment of AI infrastructure exceeding 25,000 GPUs. As these contracted programmes transition into operational deployment and revenue generation, Gorilla is exploring additional expansion opportunities that could potentially double its GPU footprint, underscoring strong customer demand for large-scale AI infrastructure across key markets.

Gorilla's Yotta programmes represent a cornerstone of its AI infrastructure expansion in India. The Company is now progressing through equipment delivery, installation, integration, networking and operational readiness as it moves capacity towards commissioning and commercial service.

The significance of this milestone is straightforward. Gorilla is no longer simply signing AI infrastructure contracts. It is now buying, delivering and deploying the physical infrastructure required, to generate the revenue behind them.

"This is the inflection point we have been working towards," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla Technology. "We have signed the contracts. We have raised the capital. We have made an investment. And now, the infrastructure is becoming real."

India is rapidly becoming much bigger than the programme we originally contemplated," Chandan continued. "We are already moving from contracts into physical execution and at the same time we are seeing additional requirements that could represent up to 30,000 GPUs. That gives us confidence not only in the scale of the opportunity in front of us but in the durability of the growth we expect beyond the current deployment."

Dr. Rajesh Natarajan Group CTO said: "Our objective is no longer simply to deliver one major programme in India. We intend to build a substantial long-term AI infrastructure platform in the country. The demand we are now seeing gives us a clear pathway to expand well beyond the capacity already under execution."

Mr. Natarajan concluded: "Our job from here is simple: deploy faster, commission capacity and turn contracted demand into revenue. We are moving from announcements to assets, from assets to capacity and from capacity to cash flow."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our agreements with Yotta, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder, the timing of deployment of the servers, and the potential for additional collaboration between Yotta and Gorilla, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

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