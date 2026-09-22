- Multi-year contract valued in the tens of millions of dollars expands Gorilla's deployed technology footprint with one of Asia-Pacific's largest criminal investigation bureaus -

- Repeat national-security win further solidifies Gorilla's position as a leader in AI-powered intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure across Asia -

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has secured a significant multi-year contract in Taiwan to expand its technology deployment for the largest criminal investigation bureau of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

The contract builds on Gorilla's previous successful deployment with the same national-level customer and represents a substantial expansion into next-generation intelligence data integration, AI-powered analytics and accelerated computing infrastructure.

The new programme will deliver an advanced analytics architecture designed to bring together large volumes of investigative and intelligence data within a secure, integrated environment. The platform will provide the underlying compute, data integration and analytical capabilities required to process complex information at scale and support faster, more informed investigative workflows.

The programme includes additional next-generation GPU infrastructure, including NVIDIA B300 accelerated computing systems, enhancements to the customer's secure IT environment and the deployment of new intelligence integration and analytics capabilities. Gorilla will also provide three years of maintenance, support and ongoing system feature enhancements.

The award represents the next phase of Gorilla's relationship with the customer, expanding the Company's footprint from previously deployed mission-critical systems into a broader intelligence and analytics environment.

Rather than replacing existing infrastructure, the architecture is designed to build upon and extend the customer's deployed technology estate, creating a scalable foundation capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated analytical workloads as operational requirements evolve.

Gorilla believes this expansion is particularly significant because it demonstrates the breadth of the Company's technology platform.

While Gorilla has rapidly expanded its position in large-scale AI infrastructure, accelerated computing and data centre programmes, the Company continues to secure substantial projects across national security, public safety and mission-critical government infrastructure.

"This is exactly the kind of win that matters to us," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. "Winning a major national programme is difficult. Being asked to come back, expand what you have built and take on an even larger part of the customer's technology architecture says something very different. It means you have earned trust."

"Our AI infrastructure business is scaling rapidly and understandably gets a great deal of attention. But Gorilla is not building a business around racks, GPUs and data centres alone. We are building the intelligence infrastructure that sits on top of them. The real opportunity in AI infrastructure is not simply providing compute. It is turning that compute into mission-critical capability. That means combining accelerated infrastructure with data, analytics, security and software to solve problems at national scale," Chandan continued.

Chandan concluded, "That is exactly what this award represents. Alongside the major data centre and AI infrastructure programmes we are winning globally, Gorilla is also securing large-scale national infrastructure programmes for governments and critical institutions. Very few companies can operate across both layers. For us, this is where the market is ultimately heading. Compute is the foundation. Intelligence is where the value is created. Gorilla intends to build both. This award is another validation that we are not simply participating in the AI infrastructure cycle. We are building towards what we believe a real AI infrastructure company should become: deeply embedded, mission-critical and capable of delivering from the underlying compute all the way through to the intelligence layer."

Jackie Wang, Country Head, Taiwan, added, "This contract will be deployed from Q4 2026 through Q4 2027 and represents a significant expansion of Gorilla's footprint in Taiwan. What we are delivering goes far beyond additional hardware. We are expanding the intelligence architecture itself by combining accelerated compute, data integration and advanced analytics within a secure environment built for some of the most demanding investigative requirements in the region. Taiwan remains a strategically important market for Gorilla and this programme deepens an already substantial deployed presence. I am incredibly proud of our Taiwan team, our engineering and product teams and everyone who worked tirelessly to bring this together. This is an important win for Gorilla and another strong validation of the technology, execution capability and trust we have built with our customers."

Wang concluded, "What makes this particularly meaningful is that this is a repeat customer expanding the scope of what Gorilla is trusted to deliver. When a customer operating at this level asks you to take on more of its mission-critical architecture, that is one of the strongest validations of both the technology and the team behind it."

Gorilla continues to pursue similar opportunities across Asia and other international markets where governments are modernising national security, public safety, digital infrastructure and sovereign AI capabilities.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues and our ability to sign new contracts and execute existing contracts, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

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