Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Golden Age Exploration Ltd. (CSE: GDN) (the "Company") ("Golden Age") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $400,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.35 for a period of one year. The net proceeds from the Offering will strengthen the Company's treasury and will be used to fund ongoing project-related expenditures and for working capital purposes.

The Company has also received minority shareholder approval and approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, subject to the making of customary filings, to close the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mac Minerals Pty Ltd. as previously announced in the Company's news release dated August 4, 2026 (the "Acquisition"). The Company will issue a further news release when the Acquisition is completed.

Closing of the Offering remains subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the completion of regulatory filings. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Golden Age Exploration Ltd.

Golden Age is a mineral exploration company with an international reach, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential resource projects in established, mining-friendly jurisdictions globally. The Company's core business is to identify, analyze, and re-assess extensive historic and regional data from around the globe to identify prospective exploration opportunities worthy of significant exploration and exploitation. The Company's focus extends to mining-friendly jurisdictions that offer low political risk and a demonstrated commitment to the rule of law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: statements with respect to the Company's future plans and potential of its projects; the Offering; use of proceeds from the Offering; the closing of the Acquisition, and prospective funding of the Company.

Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



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Source: Golden Age Exploration Ltd.