ITAB Group AB: ITAB enters into framework agreement with REMA 1000 for store interiors and loss prevention solutions with an estimated value of MNOK 320

ITAB Group ("ITAB") has entered into a new and expanded framework agreement with REMA 1000 in Norway, a leading grocery retail chain in the Nordics with approximately 650 stores in Norway and a further 350 stores in Denmark. The agreement covers a large-scale rollout of store interiors and loss prevention solutions, as well as shopping trolleys and baskets in their stores in Norway. The agreement runs for 42 months and the total value of products, services and installations is estimated at approximately MNOK 320, although the agreement does not include any minimum commitments.

ITAB's solutions have been developed in close cooperation with REMA 1000 and are part of the chain's ambitious refurbishment program. Installations are planned to be made in all approximately 650 existing stores in Norway. The aim is to improve the chain's operational efficiency and loss prevention measures, as well as to contribute to an enhanced customer experience.

"This long-term framework agreement further deepens our close collaboration with REMA 1000 and it also strengthens ITAB's position as the leading solution partner in store interiors and retail technology in Europe. Our solutions contribute to enhanced customer experience and increased in-store security, reduced theft and shrinkage, and optimized customer flows. We are proud to be part of this partnership and look forward to contributing to REMA 1000's continued success together", says Björn Borgman, President & CEO of ITAB Group.

The agreement runs from 1 September 2026 and the total value of products, services and installations is estimated at approximately MNOK 320 over the coming 42 months.

Jönköping, 27 August 2026

ITAB Group AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 2:45 p.m. CEST on 27 August 2026.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.



For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46-70 660 31 32

ITAB Group AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itabgroup.com, itab.com

Together with our customers, we co-create retail experiences that connect people with brands they love by sharing our collective experience, commercial insights, solutions, services and design thinking, driven by strong local hearts and global minds, underpinned by the ITAB Group brands. Our complete offer includes consultative design services, custom-made interiors, solutions for self-service and traditional checkouts, smart gates and guidance solutions, professional lighting and sound systems, and interactive digital solutions for the physical store. The ITAB Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 13 billion and approximately 5,300 employees. The ITAB share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.